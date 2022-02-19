St. Pauls beats Red Springs to win SAC boys tourney

St. Pauls’ Cameron Revels, center, and Red Springs’ Colton Locklear (15) scramble for the ball during during Friday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — There are runs, and then there are championship-level runs.

The St. Pauls boys basketball team went on a championship-level run over a nine-minute stretch of the first half Friday night, and a championship for the Bulldogs was a result — a 65-41 win over Red Springs in the Southeastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship.

“I knew we had to come out and take control of the game,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “They started getting some confidence, and once they started getting some confidence they started making some shots, and it was kind of hard for us at the beginning. Guys started eventually slowing down and playing to what we do, so we started executing better.”

Red Springs (15-12), the tournament’s third seed, took a 14-3 lead with 2:53 left in the first quarter, led by three baskets by Jaaron Monroe. Top-seeded St. Pauls (19-5), which won its 14th-straight game, responded with a 28-3 run over the next nine minutes, taking a 31-17 lead with 1:43 left in the half. The Red Devils were never closer than a 10-point margin again.

“They got us off of our game plan for a little bit and got that stretch going; after that we never bounced back,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “Everybody got rattled and we could never get calmed back down and get to our strength, which is running our offense.”

Josh Henderson scored seven points in the early moments of the run, with three layups and a free throw, as St. Pauls pulled to a 14-12 deficit by the end of the first quarter.

“I knew we needed something to get us going, and I felt like when we got out in transition and I could get to the rack and score, that’s what I needed to do,” Henderson said.

St. Pauls’ first second-quarter basket was a Cameron Revels 3-pointer for a 15-14 lead; Kohnner Oxendine matched with a triple and Red Springs briefly retook the lead 17-15 – the Red Devils’ only basket of the run – but Shaun Emanuel hit a 3 moments later and St. Pauls took the lead for good, 18-17.

Jeyvian Tatum added two more 3s and Lukus Osborne had one during the run; Osborne hit another with two seconds left in the half to give the Bulldogs a 35-22 lead at intermission.

“I feel like we just played as a team (in the second quarter),” Tatum said.

“Jeyvian’s a kid that, mentally he’s tough, and he made some big shots, even though they were contested but he was still able to knock them down,” Thompson said.

St. Pauls carried its dominance into the third quarter, turning the game into a rout. The Bulldogs held Red Springs to one field goal, while Marcus Galbreath scored seven points and Revels and Jeyvian Tatum each had four in the period, and the Bulldogs outscored the Red Devils 18-4 to take a 53-26 lead to the fourth.

“We just messed our own groove up; we never got back on track,” Patterson Jr. said. “We started having to scramble because we got down; we dug ourselves into a hole, and we had to get out of our actual game plan.”

Tatum scored 13 points to lead St. Pauls; the Bulldogs got nine points each from Henderson, Revels and Osborne, who scored seven of his points in the second quarter off the bench.

“(Osborne) has been one of the guys that’s really benefited a lot by going hard in practice and doing what he’s doing, and he got confidence and it’s showing on the court,” Thompson said.

Keontay Leach scored 13 points for Red Springs, Kaedon Porter had seven and Monroe added six.

St. Pauls defeated Red Springs for the fourth time this season, and the 12th straight time overall, to win the program’s first conference tournament title during Thompson’s tenure.

“This is something that we’ll remember for a long time,” Thompson said. “We’ve won the regular-season conference, but the first time winning a conference tournament championship, and I’m glad our guys responded.”

“It’s very meaningful, but we’re really worried about a state championship and stuff like that,” Tatum said.

Indeed, both teams will move into the state tournament starting Tuesday; brackets will be released Saturday.

Red Springs hopes facing a tough opponent like St. Pauls four times will help them be ready for who they’ll see in the first round.

“They are literally a top-two, top-three team in the state, I honestly believe that,” Patterson Jr. said. “They’re a well-rounded team, so I’m glad we faced them, because I don’t really see anybody that we’re playing in the first round that is going to be to St. Pauls’ caliber.”

After accomplishing one of their goals, the Bulldogs hope the conference championship can springboard them to a deep run in the state tournament.

“Starting the state playoffs, it’s going to be the same thing too, starting over, and just coming out and competing and playing, but hopefully we can use this to build on, keep playing and continue to get better, because now it’s survive and advance,” Thompson said. “We’ve just got to take one game at a time, don’t look past anybody and keep playing.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.