CHAPEL HILL — The St. Pauls girls basketball team earned the top seed in the 2A East Regional, the undefeated Purnell Swett girls team was seeded sixth in the 4A East Regional and six other Robeson County basketball teams earned bids into the state tournament as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released playoff brackets Saturday.

The boys and girls teams from St. Pauls, Fairmont and Red Springs, the Lumberton boys and the Purnell Swett girls each earned berths. Purnell Swett’s boys and Lumberton’s girls did not make the field, ending their seasons.

St. Pauls, who won the regular-season and tournament titles in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, earned the No. 1 seed in the 2A East Region and will face No. 32 Raleigh Charter in the first round on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will play at home through the entirety of the playoffs, should they advance, until the regional final, which is played at a neutral site.

Elsewhere in the 2A girls bracket, No. 15 Fairmont will host No. 18 Manteo; No. 25 Red Springs will play at No. 8 Whiteville, champions of the Waccamaw Conference, in the first round.

Purnell Swett’s girls, who are 24-0 on the season and won the regular-season and tournament titles in the United-8, earned a No. 5 seed in the 4A East Region; the Lady Rams will host No. 28 Jordan in the first round, and will be home through at least the first two rounds should they advance.

Lumberton’s girls were the third team out of the 4A East field.

In the 4A boys tournament, Lumberton earned a No. 9 seed; they are considered the top seed from the United-8 Conference for 4A state playoff purposes since the two teams seeded above them in the conference tournament are both 3A schools. Coming off their loss at the buzzer to Seventy-First in the United-8 Conference Tournament final Friday, the Pirates will host No. 24 Overhills, and would be at home through at least the second round should they advance.

Purnell Swett’s boys were the second team out of the 4A East field.

After winning the regular-season and tournament titles in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, St. Pauls’ boys earned a No. 4 seed in the 2A East Regional. They will host No. 29 Roanoke Rapids in the first round; if the Bulldogs advance they would be at home through at least the third round.

Red Springs, who lost the Southeastern’s tournament final to Red Springs on Friday, earned a No. 20 seed and will travel to No. 13 Wallace-Rose Hill, which earned an automatic bid as runners-up in the Eastern Plains Conference.

Fairmont is the last team in the 2A East field and earned a No. 32 seed; the Golden Tornadoes will travel to No. 1 Farmville Central, the defending 2A state champions who won the Eastern Plains Conference this season.

The first round will be played Tuesday; game times are to be determined. The second round will be Thursday, the third round on Feb. 26 and the fourth round on March 1. The regional finals, played at neutral sites, will be played March 5 before the state championships, also at neutral sites, on March 12.