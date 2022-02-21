Lumberton’s Jackson Buck, left, and Quintez Shipman, right, finished third and fifth respectively in their classifications at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state wrestling championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Quintez Shipman, left, finished in fifth place in the 195-pound weight classification at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state wrestling championships Saturday in Greensboro. State champion Caleb Beaty from Corinth Holders is pictured third from the left.

GREENSBORO — Lumberton’s Jackson Buck finished third and Quintez Shipman finished fifth in their respective weight classes in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A state wrestling championships Thursday through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Buck reached the championship semifinals, lost to eventual state champion Drew Pepin from Northwest Guilford in the 152-pound weight class, and won his two consolation-round matches to finish third.

“(Buck) had a good tournament,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “The guy that knocked him into the consolation was the state champ, and he was a tough guy we knew about the whole year. We knew we probably wouldn’t see him until we got to that point in the state tournament. The guy was tough; Jackson did the best he could but didn’t come out on top.”

Pepin pinned Buck in Friday evening’s semifinal match.

“Honestly, it was a great experience, but I didn’t go there for third,” Buck said. “I feel like I definitely could have wrestled a lot better (in that match), but stuff happens.”

Buck responded Saturday by defeating South Mecklenburg’s Jeffrey Hoelscher by technical fall in the consolation semifinals and besting Davie County’s Collin Bailey in a third-round pin in the third-place match.

“I knew I could beat anybody at that tournament so I wasn’t too stressed about it (Saturday),” Buck said. “I just went in there and wrestled.”

“He bounced back and came back from that (semifinal) loss, and came back the next day to get third,” Bell said. “That was kind of the thing out of there, to be able to bounce back and win those matches on the back side to be able to take third.”

Shipman won two matches and lost one on the final day of the tournament Saturday to finish fifth at 195. He defeated McDowell’s Jesse Barrier by 3-1 decision in the consolation third round, lost by 3-2 decision to Jacob Green from Pine Forest in the consolation semifinals, then won the fifth-place match by 5-1 decision over Hoggard’s Pierce White.

Like Buck, Shipman had also lost to an eventual state champion earlier in the tournament, falling by 2-0 decision to Corinth Holders’ Caleb Beaty in the championship quarterfinals on Friday.

“This was his big chance to get in there and do some damage, with the way the state tournament was structured last year,” Bell said. “It was a good finish; a lot of kids don’t get to finish their high-school careers with a win, so it was good he got to (do that). He also wrestled the state champ, the guy that eventually won it, and kind of tweaked his shoulder a little bit, but he fought back and ended up getting (fifth). That was another coming back and trying to finish the season and finish the tournament on top.”

Makya Kerns also entered Saturday with a chance to place at 113; he lost by 9-1 decision to Charlotte Catholic’s Joseph Baisley in the consolation third round Saturday morning.

Four other Lumberton wrestlers were eliminated previously in the tournament before Saturday’s final day of competition; Matthew Foil at 138, Zyeal Lloyd at 160 and James Ellison at 170 each reached the consolation second round and Bernis Holmes at 132 lost both of his tournament matches.

“Overall, basically everybody in that group hasn’t been to the state tournament at Greensboro, so that was a good experience for these younger guys,” Bell said. “You’ve got three sophomores in that group and one junior, so that was good experience for them to get there and see it, see how it goes and get out there on the mat and actually feel it, and give them something to work towards next year as we’re going into the offseason and getting ready to start our offseason training.”

Lumberton’s seven qualifiers were Robeson County’s lone representatives in the state championships.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.