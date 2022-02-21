LUMBERTON — Eight Robeson County high school basketball teams — four boys teams and four girls teams — will begin what they hope will be a run towards a state championship when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs begin Tuesday.

But to accomplish that ultimate goal, they must first advance out of the first round.

Five of the eight teams will play home games in the first round; some will continue at home if they advance, including the St. Pauls girls, who as the top seed in the 2A East Regional will be home all the way until the neutral-site regional final should they advance that far.

Here is a preview of each of Tuesday’s first-round matchups:

4A BOYS

Lumberton boys vs. Overhills

The Lumberton boys basketball team has been successful the last two postseasons, reaching the 4A East Regional final in 2021 after its run to a co-state championship in 2020. As they open the playoffs Tuesday by hosting Overhills at 7 p.m., the Pirates will look to replicate those runs, albeit with a much different team, this year — they even have the same seed, No. 9, as they did in that 2020 run.

“Definitely tapping into it; using that as a little bit of fuel, a little bit of psychology to it,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “We’re definitely tapping into it, using that as a little momentum push, a little motivation. But still, this is a totally different team, this is a brand new team, and nobody’s just going to turn over and give it to us.”

Overhills, the No. 24 seed, is 16-7 overall after starting 11-1; the Jaguars finished fifth in the All-American Conference. They have lost in the first round each of the last three seasons after reaching the second round in 2017.

“They’ve got two really good big kids down low, both about 6-(foot)-6,” Edwards said, referencing Ayden Gittens (14.4 points per game) and Damien Robinson (12.8 points, 10.2 rebounds per game). “They’re very similar to Cape Fear’s athleticism. They’ve got (Yabdiel Cruz) that can really shoot at a high rate. They like to push the ball up and down the floor. They’re seed doesn’t do justice to how good they actually are.”

Overhills, located in Spring Lake in Harnett County, will meet Lumberton (20-6) on the hardwood for the first time since Dec. 2010.

The Lumberton-Overhills victor will face either No. 8 Pine Forest or No. 25 Broughton in the first round.

2A BOYS

St. Pauls boys vs. Roanoke Rapids

The St. Pauls boys basketball team has won 15 straight games, claiming the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles in the process, as it enters the state playoffs. They’ve also improved through that streak, leading coach Corey Thompson to believe they are, in fact, peaking at the right time as they prepare to face Roanoke Rapids in the first round at 7:30 p.m.

“I feel like we are playing our best basketball now,” Thompson said. “Even though we were winning (earlier in the season), I still felt like we could’ve played better, but now I feel like we’re playing better; we’re defending better, we’re sharing the ball better, and it’s really opening and making our team very dangerous, not just on the offensive end but on the defensive end.”

The No. 4-seed Bulldogs (19-5) will face No. 29 Roanoke Rapids (6-10), which is making its first playoff appearance since a second-round trip in 2018. While the schools have not met in recent history in boys basketball, the two schools are no stranger to playoff meetings after facing each other in girls basketball the last two seasons and football in the fall.

Wayne Wilkins (12.8 points per game) and Ethan Sledge (11.3 points, 9.5 rebounds per game) lead the Yellow Jackets statistically.

“I think they’re a very scrappy team; I think their record doesn’t indicate how good of a team they are,” Thompson said. “I think they’ve been playing really good basketball. We’ve got to come out prepared for a scrappy game; they’re very physical. We’ve just got to come out and execute, do what we do, and hopefully we’ll be able to take care of business.”

Red Springs boys at Whiteville

While Tuesday will mark Red Springs’ Glenn Patterson Jr.’s playoff debut as a head coach, the first-year coach said his preparations aren’t much different from his playoff experiences as an assistant coach as the Red Devils prepare to play at Wallace-Rose Hill at 6:30 p.m.

“My dad (former Red Springs head coach Glenn Patterson Sr.) allowed me to game plan the last couple of years that we made the playoffs, so this is the same thing, nothing’s changed, except I’m in the head-coaching spot now,” Patterson Jr. said. “We’re trying to see what we can do and see if we can make a run, and especially for our young guys coming back, it’s good to get them playoff experience with a young core.”

Wallace-Rose Hill (16-5), the No. 13 seed in the 2A East Regional, lost in the first round last year in its first playoff appearance since 2017. The Bulldogs finished second in the East Central Conference behind Kinston, led by three double-figure scorers: Jalen James (16.1 points per game), Kendell Cave (12.9 points per game) and Tyler Murphy (10.8 points per game).

“They’re aggressive; they’re aggressive defensively. They man you, try to get in your stuff and rattle you,” Patterson Jr. said. “They have a good guy that’s more of a driver, (James); they play through him a lot. From what I’ve seen, they don’t shoot the ball too well, but they rely heavily in the post on offensive rebounds and trying to get a lot of cross screens for their bigs and find them for layups, flex action, back-door action.’

No. 20 Red Springs (15-12) is seeking its first playoff win since 2016.

The teams met in the first round of the playoffs in 2012; Wallace-Rose Hill won 74-52.

If Red Springs and St. Pauls both advance, they would face each other for a fifth time this season in the second round.

Fairmont boys at Farmville Central

What do you tell your team when you’re the last team in the playoff field and your first-round opponent is a three-time defending state champion that has won 16 straight playoff games, and is 120-9 over the last five seasons?

“Going into this game I just tell those guys to go in, play hard, play with everything they have, stay under control, and just handle the pressure that they’re going to give the whole game,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said.

The Fairmont boys basketball team will travel to No. 1-seed Farmville Central (22-3) for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

The Jaguars won the Eastern Plains Conference and have won 11 straight games. Jah Short (20.0 points per game), Jayden Pitt (12.3 points per game), Derrick Cox (11.7 points per game) and Alex Moye (10.3 points per game) lead the team’s production.

“They’re going to press, they’re going to trap, they’re going to take away passing lanes, and we’ve got to be able to attack those things and finish on the break, finish in transition,” McNair said. “They’ve got multiple players that are good, so all five guys are going to have to be clicking for us to win that game. We’ve got to have one of our best offensive games and one of our best defensive games.”

Fairmont (8-13) returns to the playoffs after missing the smaller 2021 field with a 9-4 record; the Golden Tornadoes are seeking their first playoff victory since a run to the fourth round in 2018.

The Farmville Central-Fairmont winner will face the winner of No. 16 Heide Trask and No. 17 Ayden-Grifton in the second round.

4A GIRLS

Purnell Swett girls vs. Jordan

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team has already made history this season, setting the record for most wins by any team — boys or girls — in school history and going 24-0 to win the Robeson County Shootout and the regular-season and tournament championships in the United-8 Conference. Tuesday they’ll play a home game in the state playoffs for the first time in school history, with a 6 p.m. tipoff.

The No. 5 Rams will face No. 28 Jordan, which is no stranger to the state playoffs; the Falcons have reached the second round in each of the last four seasons and the third round twice in that span. Jordan, located in Durham, entered this season with a 76-19 overall record in the previous four seasons; the team is 9-13 this season, but has won eight of its last 13 after starting 1-8 and finished third in the DAC-7 Conference.

“Everybody talks about culture and everybody tries to build a program, so that’s really impressive,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “Raleigh basketball, those girls play good basketball all year. Not many people know how to win, so once you’re able to do that at a high rate, anything can happen. The confidence is there for Jordan.”

Sydney Barker (21.5 points per game) and Gabby Davis (13.2 points per game) provide about two-thirds of the Falcons’ scoring.

“I really love (Barker); I think she’s really good,” Eddings said. “I love her ability to pass the ball with one hand; that’s so cool for me to watch as a skills guy. But they’re a really talented team; they shoot the ball from all over the floor. We’re going to have to make sure we are in gaps and contesting shots.”

The winner of Purnell Swett-Jordan will face either No. 12 Green Level or No. 21 Rolesville in the second round.

2A GIRLS

St. Pauls girls vs. Raleigh Charter

The St. Pauls girls basketball team has played at an elite level for the last three seasons, tallying a 63-1 record in that time; this year, at 23-1 with the lone loss coming to undefeated Purnell Swett, the Bulldogs have done something they’ve previously been unable to accomplish, earning the No. 1 seed in the 2A East Regional.

“Us earning this one seed, it didn’t come from just this year, it came from previous years, it came from the past history of the program,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “Us finally getting to accomplish getting a one-seed, or even being ranked past 12 in the state, is a really big accomplishment. It shows the growth in the program. I’m thankful for the growth in the program and that we have this opportunity to compete.”

The Bulldogs will host No. 32 Raleigh Charter (7-10) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Phoenix are making their first appearance since a second-round berth in 2019 after finishing fourth in the Super Six Conference, led by Maggie McMahan (8.1 points per game) and Sophie Embry (6.6 points, 10.6 rebounds per game).

“They’re going to play us hard, like everyone else, and we’re going to see what happens. We’re never overlooking anyone so I’m preparing the same way I’ve prepared for everyone else,” Moses said. “We’ve been in positions where we’ve been the lower seed and had to come in and prove ourselves, but that always scares me.”

The winner of St. Pauls-Raleigh Charter will face either No. 16 North Pitt or No. 17 Eastern Wayne in the second round.

Fairmont girls vs. Manteo

Since starting at Fairmont three years ago, coach Marcus Thompson’s goal has been to get the Golden Tornadoes back to the state playoffs. After a 15-9 season with a third-place Southeastern Athletic Conference finish, Fairmont has not only made the field but will host a first-round game when Manteo makes the long trip for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

“We feel like that was the goal, and we’ve reached our goal,” Thompson said. “Now the next goal is to win a playoff game. We keep making goals as we check off other ones, and hopefully we’ll achieve that goal (Tuesday) night.”

Fairmont, the No. 15 seed, qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

No. 18 Manteo (13-5) forfeited out of the state tournament last year due to COVID-19 protocols, and finished fourth this season in the Northeastern Coastal Conference. Erika Bailey (12.4 points per game), Jill Leary (8.9 points per game) and Kyla Mallory (8.4 points per game), all juniors, are among Manteo’s key players.

“I think they’re a better version of Midway,” Thompson said. “They zone a lot, they trap a lot and it’s a team you definitely can’t allow to get hot. They’re very athletic. They get out and they run. On defense they leak out, very similar to East Bladen, and they make layups. They do the little things right. They don’t turn over the ball a ton, from the film I’ve seen.”

The Fairmont-Manteo winner will face the winner of No. 2 Hertford County and No. 31 North Johnston in the second round.

Red Springs girls at Whiteville

Red Springs girls basketball coach William Judd was hoping that the Red Devils would draw Whiteville, which he sees as a favorable matchup, as a first-round playoff opponent. When brackets were released Saturday, the Red Devils and Wolfpack were, in fact paired; the game starts at 6 p.m.

“That’s who we wanted, we wanted to play Whiteville,” Judd said. “We got the matchup we wanted; you can’t ask for a better draw than Whiteville in that conference. We feel like we can compete with them.”

Whiteville (17-7), the No. 8 seed in the 2A East Regional, won the Waccamaw Conference regular-season and tournament championship. The Wolfpack participated in the Robeson County Shootout this season; they lost 73-34 to Purnell Swett and 40-24 to Fairmont.

Trinity Smith (17.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 4.0 steals per game) leads Whiteville in every statistical category; Mykelliona Shipman (8.7 points, 4.0 steals per game) and Marnasia Smith (8.1 points per game) are also key contributors.

“I just want us to understand we can’t let (Trinity Smith) get a full head of steam; we’ve got to stop her before she gets some momentum going. If we can limit second-chance opportunities too, because all their bigs like to crash the boards, and if we can do the small things right, I think we’ll be fine.”

Whiteville forfeited out of the state tournament last year due to COVID-19 protocols; they reached the second round in 2019. No. 25 Red Springs (8-17) is in the state playoffs for the first time since 2018, and is seeking its first playoff win since 2017.

Red Springs and Whiteville have not met this season but were Three Rivers Conference foes until last season; Whiteville has won five straight in the series after Red Springs won seven in a row from 2015-19.

The Red Springs-Whiteville victor will face either No. 9 Seaforth or No. 24 Kinston in the second round.

