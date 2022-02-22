PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — William McGirt will play in the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic this week in South Florida.

The Fairmont native tees off on hole No. 1 at 7:56 a.m. Thursday, paired with Jim Herman and former world No. 1 Luke Donald. The trio will tee off on hole No. 10 at 12:51 p.m. Friday.

McGirt missed the cut in his most recent Tour start two weeks ago at the WM Phoenix Open; he has missed the cut in three of his last four starts since a tie for 17th at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October.

In nine Honda Classic starts, McGirt has made the cut seven times and finished in the top 22 twice, including an eighth-place finish in 2016. He finished tied for 60th in the event last year, with rounds of 69, 69, 72 and 75, and has a 71.00 scoring average in 31 career rounds at the par-70 PGA National.

McGirt is making the 19th start of a 29-event major medical extension; he has earned 64 of the 375 FedExCup points required by the end of the extension to maintain his PGA Tour playing status.

Other notable players in the Honda Classic field include Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, defending champion Matt Jones and last week’s Tour winner Joaquin Niemann.