DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The second flyover was the one that got me.

I knew ahead of time the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flying over the track before the Daytona 500 was a tradition — and they’d done so, in a tightly-knit formation, at the end of Trace Adkins’ national anthem. A few minutes later, I saw them again in the distance coming back towards the track from over the Atlantic a few miles east, but figured they were coming back to the airport, which is located behind the racetrack’s backstretch and was visible from our location.

Then, moments after “gentlemen, start your engines” was said, the Thunderbirds did flyover No. 2, a formation break with one of them going each direction — left, right, diagonal and one practically straight up.

It gave me chills — and the race hadn’t even started yet.

I attended the 64th running of the Daytona 500 Sunday, crossing off one of the items at the top of my personal sports bucket list. The Masters or an Atlanta Braves World Series game have both always felt like an “if” on that list; Daytona, though, was always more of a “when,” and the 500 is one of the events on the sports calendar I most look forward to each year, unique as its sport’s opening day and Super Bowl all in one.

My family’s Daytona tradition is chili for lunch on race day. Memories include my aunt and I shouting “three, baby!” to each other over the phone imitating our favorite driver, Jeff Gordon, after his third 500 victory in 2005; staying up until 1 a.m. on a school night after a race delayed a day by rain then hours more by an infamous jet-dryer explosion in 2012; and the race falling on my birthday in 2013. And, in a less-pleasant memory, feeling sick to my stomach thinking Ryan Newman was dead after his horrific crash in 2020’s rain-delayed Monday finish while I was covering a Red Springs-Fairmont basketball game (for what it’s worth, my memories of Dale Earnhardt’s death in the 2001 Daytona 500, days before my sixth birthday, are more vague).

When I was asked about my interest in a possible trip to Daytona by Jackson, a college friend who I’ve attended many Braves games, a PGA Tour event and a Charlotte NASCAR race with, I was quickly on board.

If Eric Church’s modern country classic “Talladega” — which chronicles a road trip to a NASCAR race — is about “five best friends on four bald tires,” this trip was “four new friends” (on tires that, fortunately, were not bald); Jackson recruited two other friends of his to go to the race, but no one out of myself and those two, Blake and Mark, had ever met. But from the time I hooked up in southern South Carolina with those two and Jackson, who all carpooled from the South Carolina upstate, it felt far more like a gathering of old friends than an introduction.

Mark had never been to any race. I had, somehow, never been to Florida. It was the first Daytona experience for any of us. It was a quick, down-and-back weekend trip — and was well worth the long drive.

The weather was gorgeous — that’s not always the case, evidenced by mentions of rain-delayed races in the listed memories above — and rain was never even thought about for the entire trip, and especially the late-afternoon hours of the race Sunday, for which I’m beyond grateful.

Our seats were towards the turn-one end of the frontstretch. Luke Combs gave a prerace concert — a nice bonus for this country-music fan — before driver introductions, during which Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson were cheered the loudest and Kyle Busch was, as usual, booed the most. And then there were the Thunderbirds, who gave a third flyover moments before the green flag; those of us in the upper-level seats could also watch them land at the airport during the race.

The race was an exciting one, as the lead changed hands 35 times over the 200 laps, with comers and goers throughout and some intriguing storylines. There were some noteworthy wrecks too — it’s Daytona after all — including Harrison Burton’s backstretch blowover. Blake’s favorite driver, Martin Truex Jr., won the first two stages.

At the finish, from our location about a quarter-mile from the start-finish line, I was focused on Austin Cindric, who’d led the final few laps, and the two cars right behind him in the draft, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski. I watched as Cindric blocked Blaney to the outside in the final thousand yards or so before the finish, but in the moment I had no clue how close Bubba Wallace came to stealing the win on the inside; I didn’t fully understand the finish until watching a replay on the big screen, seeing the third-closest Daytona 500 margin of victory. Cars from a wreck right at the finish came to rest just in front of us, including Blaney and a clearly-dejected Keselowski, who’d just been beaten by his old ride.

Cindric’s win, on car owner Roger Penske’s 85th birthday, was a surprising one; he’s a rookie driver with eight Cup Series starts and someone casual fans probably didn’t know before Sunday. It may come to be viewed over time, though, as a successful driver’s breakthrough win; Cindric is a champion of the Xfinity Series, one level below the Cup Series, and was already considered a rising star.

Cindric wasn’t the only one to leave Daytona Beach pleased. This trip — driving/riding about twice as many miles over the weekend, at a far slower speed, than the drivers in the race — was everything I could’ve imagined and more. The four of us have already discussed race attendance later this year, and I’ve given thought to going to Daytona for a few days’ vacation the weekend of the 500 in a future year — which is how I’d always imagined going before.

But no matter how many Daytona 500s I may attend in the future, the first-time experience can’t happen twice.

Unlike a Thunderbirds flyover.

