WILSON — Senior Tyrell Kirk scored a career-best 41 points, a program record, on 17-of-22 field goal shooting to help the 8th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team cross the century mark for the sixth time this season, and the Braves picked up their 21st conference win of the season with a 103-75 rout of Barton on Tuesday evening in Wilson Gymnasium.

It was the 11th consecutive road win for the Braves (24-2, 21-2 CC) who separated themselves from both the 1990-91 and 2017-18 squads with their 20th league win as well. The setback quelled a five-game win streak for the Bulldogs (14-12, 12-10).

The Braves converted on nearly 70 percent of their field goal attempts in the opening stanza, including an 8-for-14 clip from the perimeter, to bring a 56-38 advantage into the locker rooms. UNCP connected on its first eight shots from the field and eventually staked claim to an 18-point lead, 34-16, just 8 1/2 minutes into the night following a free throw from Jordan Ratliffe. The Bulldogs strung together seven-straight points over the next few minutes to trim their deficit back to 34-23, but the visitors held Barton at arm’s length the rest of the way out to take a sizeable lead into the break.

UNCP tacked up a more modest 47.4 shooting percentage in the second half, but were still able to deliver some damage on the scoreboard. The visitors had padded their lead out to 20 points, 75-55, by the second media timeout in the latter stanza, and lit up triple digits on the scoreboard with Tyrell Kirk’s driving layup with 1:47 to play that made it a 100-75 contest.

Kirk tallied a career-high 41 points on 17-of-22 shooting, including a 4-of-6 mark from beyond the arch. He complemented his offensive numbers with five assists and a trio of rebounds.

Ratliffe added 20 points on a 7-of-13 night from the floor, including a 5-of-9 clip from the perimeter.

Senior Spencer Levi, fresh off his third Conference Carolinas Player of the Week honor of the season on Monday, was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field on the way to 13 points, but he also chipped in five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal.

Senior Deon Berrien nearly missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds in 27 minutes of action, but also logged three assists, two steals and a block.

Kirk’s 41 points is the most by a UNCP men’s basketball player in the 31-year NCAA Division II era of the program. Prior to Tuesday’s outing, no student-athlete in the program had tallied more than 37 points.

With Tuesday’s win, UNCP nestled itself alongside both the 1990-91 and 2014-15 squads with their record-tying 24th regular season victory. They came into Tuesday’s contest tied with the 2017-18 and 2019-20 teams with 23 regular season wins.

The Braves snapped a three-game road losing streak in the series with Barton on Tuesday. It was UNCP’s first win in Wilson Gymnasium since a 68-64 triumph on Nov. 21, 2000.

The Braves will close out the regular season portion of their 2021-22 schedule on Thursday then they return home to take on Conference Carolinas foe North Greenville (6-20, 4-19 CC) at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.