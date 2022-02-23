WILSON — No. 7 Barton pulled down 54 rebounds, 24 of which were offensive rebounds, and made good on 18 free throws on the way to a 79-60 victory over the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Tuesday evening at the Wilson Gymnasium.

The setback for the Braves (18-9, 16-7 CC) snapped a five game winning streak and fall to 8-5 when playing away from Pembroke. The Bulldogs (25-1, 21-1) have now won 19 straight contests and are 11-1 when playing on their home floor.

UNC Pembroke took an 11-10 lead when Alcenia Purnell drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key halfway through the opening quarter. Barton put together a 6-0 scoring surge to take a 16-11 lead with three minutes remaining in the period. The hosts connected on 8-for-10 of their free throws to help give them a 18-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Braves chipped away at their deficit, 24-17, with a Lillian Flantos jumper two minutes into the second stanza. The Bulldogs went on an 11-3 run to extend their lead out to 33-20 with just under four minutes left in the half. UNCP canned 9-for-17 shooting from the field, but trailed 42-33 as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

Alcenia Purnell’s jumper at the 6:34 mark of the third helped cut the UNCP deficit back to 46-39. A 9-1 run from Barton help push their lead back out to 55-40 with a Shanika Peterkin layup with 4:38 on the clock. Lauren Walker knocked down a trey as time expired to give Barton a 65-44 lead heading into the final stanza.

Barton took its largest lead of the evening, 77-50, off of a layup from Shanika Peterkin with seven minutes remaining in regulation. UNCP put together an 8-0 scoring run to whittle its deficit back to 77-58, with just under four minutes remaining, but Akira Wiggins connected on two free throws to seal the victory.

Alcenia Purnell scored a team-best 12 points with a 5-for-9 clip from the field.

Zaria Clark added 11 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. The freshman was a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line and pulled down six rebounds.

Courtney Smith registered 10 points, while Gabby Smith grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

UNC Pembroke forced 16 Barton turnovers and converted those into 17 points.

The Braves also picked up 17 points from its bench.

Barton posted a plus 26 advantage in the rebounds column, which included 24 total offensive rebounds.

The Bulldogs also went 18-from-23 from the charity stripe, while the Braves only went to the line 11 times, connected on nine of those attempts.

The Braves will be back in action on Thursday when they welcome North Greenville (8-18, 8-14 CC) to Pembroke for Senior Night. The Braves will honor their 2021-22 senior class prior to the 5 p.m. tipoff at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.