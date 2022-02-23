ST. PAULS — Both the St. Pauls boys and girls basketball teams earned first-round playoff wins at home on Tuesday night in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A state playoffs.

The Bulldogs boys earned an 80-52 win over Roanoke Rapids.

Fourth-seeded St. Pauls (20-5) led No. 29 Roanoke Rapids (6-11) 20-11 after the first quarter, 50-19 at halftime and 70-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Jeyvian Tatum scored 25 points for St. Pauls, Josh Henderson had 15 and Lukus Osborne added 11.

Ethan Sledge scored 19 points for Roanoke Rapids.

St. Pauls will face Wallace-Rose Hill in the second round on Thursday.

In the girls game, St. Pauls defeated Raleigh Charter 67-14.

Top-seeded St. Pauls (24-1) was led by Taliya Council with 17 points and seven rebounds; AuNyah Teague had 13 points, Jakieya Thompson had 11 points, nine steals and eight assists and Jashontae Harris had 12 points.

The Bulldogs will face No. 16 North Pitt in the second round, which defeated No. 17 Eastern Wayne 81-35 in the first round Tuesday.

Lady Rams top Jordan

The undefeated Purnell Swett girls basketball team won its first playoff game since 1997 with a 60-43 triumph over visiting Jordan Tuesday in Pembroke.

No. 28 Jordan (9-14) led No. 5 Purnell Swett (25-0) 16-13 after the first quarter; the Rams responded with an 18-6 second-quarter advantage to take a 31-22 halftime lead. Purnell Swett led 47-32 at the end of the third.

Rams junior guard Kylie Chavis surpassed 1,000 career points in the victory.

Fairmont girls handle Manteo

The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 55-34 win over Manteo in Tuesday’s first-round 2A state playoff game.

No. 15 Fairmont (16-9) trailed No. 18 Manteo (13-6) 11-10 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime; the Golden Tornadoes outscored Manteo 22-7 in the third quarter, with runs of 6-0 and 8-0 in the period, to take a 40-27 lead to the fourth.

Haley George scored 15 points for Fairmont, Miah Smith had 13 points with 10 rebounds and Amyrikal Vaught scored 10 points with 13 rebounds.

Erika Bailey scored 11 points with 10 rebounds for Manteo.

Fairmont will travel to No. 2 Hertford County, which defeated No. 31 North Johnston 72-33 in Tuesday’s first round, for a second-round game on Thursday.

Top-seeded Farmville Central eliminates Fairmont boys

The Fairmont boys basketball team lost Tuesday’s first-round playoff game 76-45 to No. 1 Farmville Central.

Farmville Central (23-3) led No. 32 Fairmont (8-14) 21-12 after the first quarter, 43-21 at halftime and 62-34 at the end of the third.

Walker Chavis led Fairmont with eight points and John Poe and Landon Cummings each scored seven.

M.J. Williams scored 17 points to lead the Jaguars, Jah Short scored 16, Jadakis Daniels had 13 and Jayden Pitt totaled 11.

Red Springs boys fall to Wallace-Rose Hill

The Red Springs boys basketball team lost Tuesday’s first-round 2A playoff game 58-48 at Wallace-Rose Hill.

No. 13 Wallace-Rose Hill (17-5) led No. 20 Red Springs (15-13) 16-6 after the first quarter; the Red Devils outscored the Bulldogs 18-11 in the second quarter to pull within three at halftime, 27-24. Wallace-Rose Hill led 42-35 after the third.

Kaedon Porter scored 14 points for Red Springs and Mario Leonard and Keontay Leach each scored eight.

Wallace-Rose Hill’s Jalen James and Dominic Samuels each scored 15 points and Darlene Messem netted 11.

Red Springs’ girls lost 69-41 at eighth-seeded Whiteville.