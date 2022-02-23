Five of the eight Robeson County teams to qualify for the state playoffs won their first-round game on Tuesday. Those fortunate five will play again Thursday in the second round, looking to advance from being one of the 32 teams remaining statewide in their respective classification to one of the 16 left.

Three of the five Robeson County second-round teams will play at home Thursday, while Lumberton’s boys take the short trip to Fayetteville and Fairmont’s girls take a longer trip to Ahoskie.

Here is a preview of each second-round matchup:

4A BOYS

Lumberton at Pine Forest

It’s hard to imagine another high school basketball team in North Carolina having as much experience in road playoff games as the Lumberton boys program has acquired over the last two seasons, with a 5-1 mark in road games in the last two postseasons plus one neutral-site victory in the 2020 4A East Regional final.

The Pirates will hit the road again Thursday when they travel to Pine Forest for a second-round game at 7:30 p.m.

“We definitely are a team that plays better on the road. Something that helps us is our fans do travel very well,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “It definitely helps us have more of a home feel on the road. We’re definitely looking forward to it; our guys like playing on the road, like the camaraderie in the bus and on the road.”

The ninth-seeded Pirates (21-6), who beat Overhills 64-57 in the first round Tuesday, will face a No. 8 Pine Forest (22-4) team that won the All-American Conference regular-season and tournament titles and has won eight straight games, including a 63-51 first-round win over No. 25 Broughton. The Trojans are making their first second-round appearance since a fourth-round run in 2012.

“They are really good in transition,” Edwards said. “Across the board, one through five, they’re very quick, very athletic. They’re guard-heavy; they don’t have a tremendous amount of size … they like to get to the paint; they run a lot of dribble drive, so we definitely have to contain the bounce, guard the bounce.”

Tristan Harkins (16.4 points, 2.9 assists, 2.5 steals per game) and Jordan Jones (11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds per game) are among the key guards for the Trojans; both shoot over 40% from 3-point range.

The Lumberton-Pine Forest victor will meet the winner of No. 16 Wake Forest at No. 1 Richmond in Saturday’s third round.

4A GIRLS

Green Level at Purnell Swett

Two programs showing some similarities to each other will meet for a second-round duel when Green Level visits Purnell Swett for a 6 p.m. tipoff Thursday.

No. 12 Green Level (23-4) is in its third year of competition; a group of underclassmen from the school’s first team are now a core of juniors and seniors. While No. 5 Purnell Swett (25-0) is not a new program, the Rams’ rebirth has come as the team’s current core has also grown up together in the program.

“I really like the way they play; they play a lot like us,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “They play next-level basketball, so that’s going to be fun.”

Green Level finished third in the ultra-competitive Southwest Wake Athletic Conference behind Apex Friendship, the No. 1 seed in the 4A East Regional, and Panther Creek. The Gators defeated No. 21 Rolesville 55-38 in the first round Tuesday.

Madison Nereu leads the Gators in scoring, rebounding and assists (15.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game).

“(Nereu) reminds me of a taller Kylie (Chavis), so that will be interesting to see how that matchup plays out.”

Purnell Swett beat Jordan 60-43 in the first round Tuesday in the Rams’ first home playoff game in program history.

“We told them every game they play is the biggest game they’re going to play. Purnell Swett’s never done what they’ve done,” Eddings said.

The winner of Purnell Swett-Green Level will face the winner of No. 20 Clayton at No. 4 Hoggard in Saturday’s third round.

2A BOYS

Wallace-Rose Hill at St. Pauls

The St. Pauls boys basketball team never got to play its second-round home playoff game last season, as it was forced out of the playoffs due to COVID-19 cases on the team.

This time in the second round, they’ll host Wallace-Rose Hill in a battle of Bulldogs teams at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 13 Wallace-Rose Hill (17-5), the runners-up in the East Central Conference, reached the second round with a 58-48 win over Red Springs in Tuesday’s first round, and now will face its second Robeson County opponent in as many games.

“We have seen Red Springs four times, we know what they’re capable of doing, but each team is different,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “I don’t really put too much on what happened with Red Springs and them last night.”

Wallace-Rose Hill, which lost in the first round last season and previously hadn’t appeared in the playoffs since 2017, is led by three double-figure scorers: Jalen James (16.1 points per game), Kendell Cave (12.9 points per game) and Tyler Murphy (10.8 points per game). Jones scored 15 points in Wallace-Rose Hill’s first-round win, while the Bulldogs also got key contributions from Dominic Samuels, with 15 points, and Luke Wells, with 11.

“They excel very well at doing the little things and rebounding, diving on the floor for loose balls and running their offense,” Thompson said. “I think at this juncture, teams that do that have a tendency of doing well. They’re going to come in tomorrow and they’re going to run their stuff, try to execute their stuff and everything, and we’ve just got to make sure we’re able to be disciplined on defense and offense.”

Including the 2021 forfeit, fourth-seeded St. Pauls (20-5) has reached the second round for the fourth time in the last five seasons; the team beat No. 29 Roanoke Rapids 80-52 in the first round Tuesday.

The winning set of Bulldogs will face either No. 5 Hertford County or No. 12 Northeastern in the third round Saturday.

2A GIRLS

North Pitt at St. Pauls

Two teams that would have been capable of meeting much later in the playoffs will meet Saturday in St. Pauls when the Lady Bulldogs host North Pitt for a second-round state playoff game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

North Pitt (19-8), the No. 16 seed in the 2A East Regional, would have been seeded much higher if not for three midseason forfeits. Instead they find themselves with a middle-of-the-pack seed and facing No. 1 St. Pauls (24-1) in Thursday’s game.

“It’s definitely a tough draw; North Pitt is a top-three team in 2A,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “For several weeks this season they were ranked the No. 1 team in 2A. … But we’ve got to play the game. Nothing we can do about it; we’re going to go out there and do what we do, and try to get it done.”

The Panthers won the state championship in 2016 and 2018 and will play their eighth second-round playoff game the last nine seasons; this includes a 59-36 win by St. Pauls over North Pitt in the second round on Feb. 27, 2020.

Sophomore guard Zamareya Jones (23.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 steals per game), who already has several high-end collegiate offers, leads the Panthers’ efforts.

“She’s a phenomenal player, and it’s always a tall task when you’re playing such a dynamic guard,” Moses said. “It’s definitely a game where we’re coming in just looking to establish ourselves, and I know if we play the way we’re supposed to play and how we’re trained to play, we’re going to do fine. It’s just another test — there’s nothing easy on the way to the state championship.”

Aquarius Pettaway (14.1 points, 11.6 rebounds per game) and Kanae Edwards (10.7 points, 2.1 assists, 2.4 steals per game) are also key players for the Panthers.

St. Pauls defeated No. 32 Raliegh Charter 67-14 in the first round Tuesday; North Pitt beat No. 17 Eastern Wayne 81-35.

The winner of the St. Pauls-North Pitt game will face the winner of No. 9 Seaforth at No. 8 Whiteville in the third round Saturday.

Fairmont at Hertford County

The Fairmont girls basketball team is already deeper into a season than they’ve been since 2007, the last time they reached the second round of the state playoffs. Now, coach Marcus Thompson hopes the season will continue past Thursday night, though the Golden Tornadoes face a tall task when they travel to No. 2 Hertford County for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

“I’m not ready for the season to end,” Thompson said. “Even though I look to God for my complete help and my grace, I lost my dad last Tuesday. This has been somewhat therapeutic for me, and I’m definitely not ready for it to end. But if it does end tomorrow, I’m happy that we were able to accomplish some goals this year.”

No. 15 Fairmont (17-9) reached the second round with a 55-34 win over Manteo; Hertford County (22-3), which won the Northeastern Coastal Conference regular-season title, beat North Johnston 72-33 to advance.

Desiree Askew (22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 6.1 steals per game) is a stat-sheet stuffer for the Bears.

“She’s a great athlete and a tremendous player, and her motor is tough,” Thompson said. “We have to find a way to match her motor. We can’t find one player on our team to match her motor; our whole team is going to have to match her motor.”

Tamia Britt (11.6 points per game) and Ashley Jenkins (10.6 points, 3.4 assists per game) also score in double figures for Hertford County.

“They’re a very athletic group of girls and you can tell they’re extremely confident looking at film, but I feel like if we remain solid and stick to our principles on defense, and be patient on offense and take care of the ball, I think we’ll be in the thick of things,” Thompson said.

The winner between Fairmont and Hertford County will face the winner between No. 10 N.C. School of Science and Math and No. 7 Roanoke Rapids in the third round Saturday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.