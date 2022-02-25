PEMBROKE — Facing a 22-point deficit midway through the second quarter, things looked bleak for the Purnell Swett girls basketball team as they hosted Green Level in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

But the Lady Rams reminded everyone why they were 25-0 over the final 22 minutes of the game — even if that undefeated streak ended when their comeback fell just short in a 55-53 loss.

“I’m super proud of them; what they’ve been able to do this year and accomplish is awesome,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “Getting to see them grow and develop – their shot selection alone and the shots that girls made that have never made those shots before just blows me away. It’s crazy how much they’ve gotten better as a group.”

The Rams’ first loss ends a season in which they won the Robeson County Shootout championship, the United-8 regular-season and tournament titles and hosted a playoff game — and then another — for the first time in program history. This was the winningest Purnell Swett basketball team — boys or girls — in school history.

Trailing 26-4 with 6:01 left in the first half, No. 5 Purnell Swett (25-1) got as close as one point at 50-49 with 3:24 to go after a 3-pointer by Kylie Chavis and a free throw by Natalie Evington on back-to-back possessions.

The next possession, Eddings said, was key; help-side defense left Maria Savuun open for No. 12 Green Level (24-4), and she knocked down a 3 for a 53-49 lead.

“It wasn’t even really about the shots made, it was the shots given up,” Eddings said. “If we guard that drive right there the right way and we’re on the gap on the first side, then the 3 never happens and then who knows. It was just, to me, about the stops; when we needed to lock in and follow our defensive rules for the game plan, we just didn’t. We weren’t able to get that stop-bucket-stop-bucket; it was more like stop-bucket-stop-missed shot-3.”

Chavis hit two free throws to make it 53-51 with 2:28 to go; the next points — after three jump balls — were two free throws by the Gators’ Kelli Cain with 23 seconds remaining. Josey Locklear hit a layup with 13 seconds left to pull the Rams back to within two, 55-53. Madison Nereu missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Green Level; Purnell Swett missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.

The Lady Rams had a chance late because of a thrilling comeback, which came after Green Level jumped out to a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and then scored the first 10 points of the second quarter for its 22-point advantage. Deana Presad had eight points in the Gators’ run, Audrey Ericksen had seven and Nereu had six.

“We did all the right things in the second half, but to start the game, they kept getting roll layups,” Eddings said. “We talked about getting in the middle and tagging on those. They went into handoffs and we were both biting on the fakes, and we showed them how to guard that play. We just made some mental lapses on defense early in the game; you just hate when you know you had the answers to the test and you still didn’t pass.”

The Rams closed to a 29-16 deficit at halftime; Chavis did not score until the 4:55 mark of the second quarter, but led the 12-3 run to end the half and finished the period with nine points.

Natalie Evington led the third-quarter charge with 10 points in the stanza including two 3s; Purnell Swett got as close as 35-29 in the third and Green Level took a 43-35 lead to the fourth.

A traditional 3-point play by Chavis, followed by a steal and another and-1 layup, made it 45-43 with 6:10 to play. Savuun hit a 3-pointer for a 50-45 Gators lead before the Rams’ four straight points to pull within one.

“Offensively, we struggled some to start, and I don’t know what we attribute it to the last few games starting off slow, but I thought we got the same stuff off in the first quarter that we got off in the second, third and fourth; we just made them at a higher clip then,” Eddings said.

Chavis finished with 24 points for Purnell Swett, and was honored after the game for surpassing 1,000 career points in Tuesday’s first-round win. Evington scored 16 points and now holds the school record for 3-pointers with over 180.

Ericksen had 16 points, Nereu scored 10 and Presad totaled eight for Green Level, who will face No. 4 Hoggard in the third round Saturday.

While the Rams’ historic campaign came to an end Thursday, Eddings is already looking ahead to next season with the hope that the program can continue to build on this season’s success.

“You hate to see the seniors go; they’re huge pieces,” Eddings said. “It’s going to see interesting to see how much better the girls can get over the summer.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.