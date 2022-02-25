St. Pauls’ Josh Henderson, right, looks to go up for a shot against the Wallace-Rose Hill defense during Thursday’s second-round 2A state playoff game in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — As the playoffs start to get deeper and the competition gets progressively tougher, it becomes more and more rare to see one team dominate its opponent from start to finish.

But that’s exactly what the St. Pauls boys basketball team did to Wallace-Rose Hill Thursday, winning the battle of the Bulldogs 80-55 in the second round of the 2A state playoffs Thursday.

The dominance started on the defensive end, as No. 4 St. Pauls (21-5) held No. 13 Wallace-Rose Hill (17-6) to six points in each of the first two quarters.

“I think guys just really bought in to playing defense, and once we were able to take them away and limit them to one shot, we were able to score in transition, and that was key for us,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We talked about that, because they’re a great offensive-rebounding team, so just limiting them to one shot, and then rebounding and trying to get it down the floor as fast as we can.”

St. Pauls took a 17-6 lead after the first quarter, holding Wallace-Rose Hill to two field goals in the period while Josh Henderson scored nine points and Marcus Galbreath had six for St. Pauls.

“We jumped out hard, go hard off the gate,” Henderson said. “That’s what Coach Thompson told us to do, throw the first punch, start off hard on them and then make them fold, and that’s what we did.”

Wallace-Rose Hill was held to one second-quarter field goal; six different players scored in the period for St. Pauls, which took a 32-12 lead at halftime.

“We just really stressed yesterday in practice about they’re a well-coached team and we knew they were going to run their stuff, but we had to do a good job in the half-court defense, and not just guard the ball but guarding off the ball,” Thompson said. “I thought we did a good job of doing that; the first points for them were coming off that flex screen, and we tried to drill that a lot yesterday. The guys just adjusted and we made some good plays, but tonight was one of our best all-around games. We defended and we made shots, so I think we’re just playing good basketball at the right time.”

St. Pauls continued its efficient play on both ends into the second half, starting the third quarter with a 12-4 run to take its largest lead at 44-16. St. Pauls led 55-28 at the end of the third and Wallace-Rose Hill was never closer than a 20-point margin in the second half.

Henderson scored 24 points for St. Pauls, with 10 made field goals and a 4-for-4 mark at the free-throw line.

“Josh has been doing that all year, and he’s been one of the guys that if he can get to the basket he can be very efficient, but he also knocked down shots as well,” Thompson said. “I told him tonight, this game’s going to be more in the paint. We needed to touch the paint to capitalize on offense and then for our defense to work out for us.”

Jeyvian Tatum scored 19 points for St. Pauls, Galbreath had 14 and Cameron Revels netted nine.

Jalen James led Wallace-Rose Hill with 17 points, Tyler Murphy had nine and Keion Pickett added eight.

St. Pauls now advances to the third round, where it will host Hertford County on Saturday; the fifth-seeded Bears beat Northeastern 60-35 in the second round.

“It’s going to be a big night for us,” Henderson said. “In the past we’ve played Kinston or Farmville (Central); this year it’s different, but we earned that. We’re going to come out and give it all we’ve got, and hopefully we come out on top.”

Lady Bulldogs win ‘heavyweight bout’ over North Pitt

In postseason basketball, the objective is simply to survive and advance. In Thursday’s second-round game against North Pitt, the St. Pauls girls basketball team made enough plays down the stretch to earn a 66-58 win, surviving the Panthers and advancing to the third round.

“That was like Frazier and Ali, that was a heavyweight bout,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “I’m proud of my girls for their fight; North Pitt is a very good team. That’s a tough second-round game; it’s jacked up somebody’s got to go home from that, because they easily could have gone to the fourth round.”

With the game tied at 46-46 entering the fourth, top-seeded St. Pauls (25-1) got key contributions from the free-throw line in the final period, with 14 of the team’s 20 fourth-quarter points coming from the charity stripe.

“The key baskets were everybody that stepped to that line and made a free throw,” Moses said. “(AuNyah) Teague stepped to the line and made some free throws; Jashontae (Harris) made some free throws. They got a technical foul, that was huge, and Jashontae made the free throws. Jakieya (Thompson) went to the line and made one of two free throws. Those free throws at the end just put us above, and in games like that, that’s what it’s going to come down to, layups and free throws.”

No. 16 North Pitt (19-9) led 13-12 after the first quarter and 33-27 at intermission in a closely-contested game throughout; the Panthers were led by highly-touted point guard Zamareya Jones, who scored 25 points.

“They’ve got one of the best guards in the country and she showed it tonight; I’m proud of my girls for defending they way they can, but there’s only so much you can ask when you’re playing a talent like that,” Moses said. “There’s only so much those girls can do; she’s dynamic and she always has the ball.”

Taliya Council scored 24 points with 14 rebounds for St. Pauls, with six points coming as the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth.

“Taliya was outstanding today; Taliya carried us today, from the jump,” Moses said. “There was no ‘we have to wait for her.’ (She was) tired, she had to score and guard Zamareya Jones, and she was outstanding today. Everybody chipped in and did great stuff, but Taliya carried us.”

Thompson scored 18 points with six assists; Tamyra Council had 15 points with 11 rebounds.

Aquarius Pettaway scored 12 points for North Pitt and J’Nadia Maye had 10.

The Bulldogs will host No. 8 Whiteville in the third round Saturday after the Wolfpack’s 44-39 second-round win over Seaforth.

