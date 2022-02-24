FAYETTEVILLE — When late-game errors by the Lumberton boys basketball team combined with good execution by opposing Pine Forest, the result was a 57-51 loss for the Pirates in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

“We were up seven with about 4 1/2 minutes left in the game; we made two costly turnovers, they got two offensive rebounds and they made three 3s in that stretch,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “That cut the lead. We then made a bucket, they came down and scored twice and took the lead. We called timeout, and from that point on we couldn’t regain the lead. They took care of the basketball, didn’t have any turnovers the last four (minutes), and they hit shots.”

The final minute also included a costly intentional foul called against ninth-seeded Lumberton (21-7).

“That gives them two free throws, that they made, and they get the ball back, so we had to foul again, and they made both free throws,” Edwards said. “We go from down two to down six without the ball even in play, and that kind of just broke our back right there.”

The teams were tied 14-14 after the first quarter; No. 8 Pine Forest (23-4) led 30-25 at halftime. Lumberton outscored the Trojans 15-7 in the third quarter to take a 40-37 lead to the fourth.

J.B. Brockington scored 14 points to lead Lumberton, Cobe Oxendine had 11 and Angel Bowie added 10.

Tristin Harkins led Pine Forest with 15 points, including 10 in the second half; Chamond Williams hit four 3-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter, and scored 14 points for the Trojans.

As Pine Forest advances to play top-seeded Richmond in the third round, the Pirates’ season ends in the shortest playoff run of Edwards’ three-year Lumberton tenure; the team won the 4A co-state championship in 2020 and reached the East Regional final in 2021.

“These guys exceeded my expectations this year,” Edwards said. “Getting over 20 wins this year was something that a lot of people didn’t think would happen with this team, being that it was a brand new team and 85% of our scoring (from last year was gone). We’re looking forward to next year, bringing back everybody but Angel and adding some good pieces, so we should be a lot better and a lot more experienced, and should make a big run next year.”

Fairmont falls at No. 2 Hertford County

On the road against the No. 2 seed in the 2A East Regional Thursday, the Fairmont girls basketball team stayed in the game but ultimately fell short in a 54-44 second-round loss at Hertford County.

Desiree Askew scored 23 points with 16 rebounds, four assists and six steals for Hertford County (23-3).

“She outworked us. She played harder than we played as a team; she’s their motor,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “They made every shot they needed to make, and we struggled to make some shots that we needed to make, and that’s pretty much how it went.”

Hertford County opened the game with an 11-0 run but No. 15 Fairmont (16-10) closed to an 18-15 deficit by the end of the first quarter; the Bears led 32-28 at halftime and 42-34 at the end of the third quarter.

“We missed 15 free throws, that hurts; missed a lot of layups,” Thompson said. “There was plenty of times we cut it down to five, cut it down to three throughout the game, but (Tamia Britt) hit some big 3s.”

Lakayla Chavis scored 12 points for Fairmont, Amyrikal Vaught had eight points and 14 rebounds and Niah Smith scored six points.

Fairmont was playing in its first second-round playoff game since 2007 after accomplishing the team’s primary season goal of making the playoffs.

“They dealt with a lot of adversity this year, from car wrecks to ACL tears, then we had girls quit on us; I’m proud of them,” Thompson said. “We had a lot of freshmen step up and fill in some big shoes. They definitely showed a lot of grit in the face of adversity, and it’s only going to make us better as we move forward as a program.”

Hertford County will face No. 7 Roanoke Rapids in the third round.