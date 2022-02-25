PEMBROKE — The 8th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team scored 18 points off of 13 turnovers and shot better than 50% from the floor for the fifth-straight game and the Braves staked claim to the 2021-22 Conference Carolinas regular-season championship following a 101-71 victory over North Greenville on Thursday evening in Pembroke.

The win helped the Braves (25-2, 22-2 CC) establish a new program benchmark for regular season victories, while also handing the Black & Gold its 12th home win of the season — the most for the program since the 2017-18 campaign. The league title is the seventh conference crown in the last six years for UNCP, including its fourth league regular season crown over that span.

Thursday’s setback marked the eighth-straight loss for North Greenville (6-21, 4-20) who fell to 3-11 away from Tigerville, S.C., this season.

A dominant first half laid all of the groundwork on the night for the Braves who converted nearly 60% of their field goal attempts, including a 7-for-13 clip from the perimeter, en route to taking a 53-28 advantage into the intermission. The hosts scored the first nine points of the evening, and led 22-3 after a pair of free throws from Tyrell Kirk at the 14:14 mark. UNCP led by 20 points, 30-10, after a layup from Trenton McIntyre with 8:32 still left to play before the intermission.

Although not finding much luck from beyond the arc, the Braves resorted to inside damage in the second half. The hosts padded their lead out to 30 points, 62-32, on Jordan Ratliffe’s 3-pointer just more than two minutes into the latter stanza, and eventually led by as many as 41 points, 81-40, after a thundering dunk from Spencer Levi with 10:24 remaining. Bradlee Haskell pushed the Black & Gold over the century mark on a short jumper with 72 seconds left.

Senior Tyrell Kirk scored 26 points in 29 minutes of action, keying the offensive performance with a 8-for-16 rate from the field and a perfect 7-for-7 showing from the free throw line. He added eight rebounds, five assists and four steals as well.

Senior Spencer Levi notched his 12th double-double of the season, this time scoring 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while also adding 13 rebounds.

Senior Deon Berrien barely missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds, while senior Jordan Ratliffe finished his night with 11 points, four steals and a pair of assists.

UNCP honored its four-member senior class — Deon Berrien, Tyrell Kirk, Spencer Levi and Jordan Ratliffe — prior to tipoff on Thursday. The program has registered a 100-27 (.787) record since the start of the 2017-18 season, including a 50-8 clip at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves surpassed the 100-point plateau for a program-best seventh time against the Crusaders. It was the third time in the last four games that UNCP has scored 100 or more points in a contest.

UNCP’s Conference Carolinas regular season championship is its seventh league crown (regular season, tournament or division) in the last six years. The Braves also claimed Peach Belt Conference regular season championships in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2019-20.

The top-seeded Braves have claimed a spot in the semifinal round of the 2021-22 Conference Carolinas Tournament, and will not play again until March 5 at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C. Their opponent will be announced at a later date. Get your tickets ahead of time by visiting ConferenceCarolinas.com/Tickets.

Lady Braves victorious over North Greenville

The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 40% in the final three quarters and picked up 32 points in the paint to secure a 68-41 victory over North Greenville on Thursday for senior night at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (19-9, 17-7 CC) helped them secure the fifth seed in the Conference Carolinas Tournament set to begin on Sunday. UNCP will await the outcome of the Emmanuel and Lees-McRae matchup and play the winner at home on Monday at 5 p.m. The Crusaders (8-19, 8-15 CC) are the 10th seed in the tournament and will play at Francis Marion on Sunday.

North Greenville took an 11-8 lead with a running layup from Haylee Luttrell at the four-minute mark. UNC Pembroke trimmed the deficit back to 13-11 when the hosts connected on three of their four final free throw attempts to end the first period.

The Crusaders took what would be their largest lead of the night, 23-16, when a trey from Zahria Jenkins with just under five minutes remaining in the half. Alcenia Purnell’s three from the top of the key sparked a 10-0 run to close the half for UNCP, who held a 37-25 lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

NGU trimmed their deficit back to 35-31, with a 3-pointer from Jayda Glass just three minutes into the second half. UNCP put together an 11-0 run to push its lead out to 48-33 with 2:52 left in the quarter. The Braves connected on 60% of their shots from the field and held a comfortable 50-35 lead heading into the final stanza.

North Greenville chipped away at their deficit, 57-41, with a jumper in the paint from Tolisha Walker with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation. UNCP closed the game out on an 11-0 run and took its largest lead of the evening, 68-41, with a pair of free throws from Kelci Adams to end the game.

Zaria Clark registered a career-high night with 18 points and 13 rebounds. The double-double performance marked the fourth for the freshman this season.

Senior Gabby Smith added 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting. The double-figure scoring marked the 16th this season for the senior.

Courtney Smith tallied 11 points in 31 minutes of work. Smith has now scored in double figures in the last 11 games.

The victory for the Black & Gold marks the fifth straight win on their home court this season.

UNCP shot 43.6% from the field on 22-for-55 shooting. The Braves have now shot 40% or better from the floor in 14 different games this season.

The Braves found success from the inside with 32 points inside the paint. UNC Pembroke also collected 35 points from its bench, as well as 21 points off of 20 North Greenville turnovers.

North Greenville was limited to just 31.4% shooting from the field, which is the 12th opponent this season that UNCP has held to under 32% shooting.

The Braves will be back in action on Monday when they play the winner of the Emmanuel and Lees-McRae matchup set for Sunday at 7 p.m. UNCP will tipoff on Monday at 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.