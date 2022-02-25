Boys play Hertford County, girls face Whiteville Saturday at home

ST. PAULS — Just five schools across the state have boys and girls basketball teams who will both play third-round playoff games at home Saturday.

One of them is in Robeson County.

St. Pauls’s girls will host Whiteville at 4 p.m. and the Bulldogs’ boys will face Hertford County at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

St. Pauls boys vs. Hertford County

St. Pauls’ boys take a 17-game winning streak into Saturday’s game against the visiting Hertford County, but will face a Bears team with a deep set of scoring options.

“They’re a very good team. They’re more perimeter-oriented, and they shoot a lot of 3s and they’re pretty decent at it,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We have to do a good job as far as defending the 3-point line and defending the drive as well.”

Four players average in double figures for fifth-seeded Hertford County (20-6), which finished second in the Northeastern Coastal Conference and has won seven of its last eight games; this includes junior forward Isreal Powell (16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game), sophomore guard Keveon Rodgers (11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists per game), freshman guard Rimiez Wiliams (10.3 points, 2.5 steals per game) and junior guard William Valentine (10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds per game).

“(Facing four double-figure scorers) does make it kind of different, a little challenging,” Thompson said. “But it also makes guys more focused on their defensive assignments. It’s just going to have to be a team effort on defense, and not just focusing our attention on a couple players, but being disciplined enough to do what we need to do on the defensive end.”

No. 4 St. Pauls (21-5) forfeited out of the state playoffs before the second round last year due to COVID-19 cases on the team; the Bulldogs reached the third round in 2020.

The Bears are making their fourth third-round appearance in the last six seasons; they’ve advanced to the fourth round two of the previous three times. While the Bears have playoff pedigree, they’re a younger roster with just one senior, giving St. Pauls an experience edge.

“For us, this is our second year getting into the third round, so we’ve been there, we’ve done it. And us playing the season we have, the nonconference schedule, conference, has got us prepared for where we’re at now. Guys have been in the fire, so I’m hoping that will pay dividends for us as we go throughout the game tomorrow.”

St. Pauls defeated Roanoke Rapids 80-52 in the first round and Wallace-Rose Hill 80-55 in the second round; Hertford County beat James Kenan 79-44 in the first round and Northeastern 60-35 in the second round.

The winner of Saturday’s game will play either No. 1 Farmville Central or No. 9 East Carteret in Tuesday’s fourth round.

St. Pauls girls vs. Whiteville

Playoff opponents often come with a lack of familiarity, but that isn’t the case for the St. Pauls girls basketball team as they enter the third round; the Bulldogs will face Whiteville, a former conference opponent they’ve faced twice a year up until this season.

“We’re playing someone that we normally know a lot about,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “Just from my four years of playing against them, I know their style and what they’re going to do, and I know Trinity (Smith is) their best player.”

Smith, a senior guard, averages 18.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 4.3 steals per game for the eighth-seeded Wolfpack (19-7). Moses has coached Smith in AAU basketball, adding another element to the familiarity between the teams.

“I have a great relationship with Trinity and I know how she plays,” Moses said. “We’re facing another player that has the capability of keeping a team in the game. They go as she goes; we know what we’re in for, and we’re preparing to play the game as we’re supposed to play the game and do the things that we’re supposed to do, but understanding that they’re led by her.”

Other key contributors for the guard-heavy Wolfpack include junior Mykelliona Shipman (8.7 points, 4.0 steals per game), freshman Elayzia Dawson (8.5 points per game) and junior Marnasia Smith (7.8 points per game). Junior Mauricia Bennett (7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds per game) anchors the Wolfpack’s frontcourt.

“We’re going to test their guards out to see how good they really are. We’re going to pressure the ball; we’re going to play how we always play,” Moses said. “We’re going to make it a rough night for them; they have to come in here, in a third-round environment, with pressure they probably haven’t seen before. If they can withstand it we’ll adjust, but we’re going to apply that pressure to them and see what they do.”

Whiteville started the season 4-7 but has won 15 straight games since, primarily in a lighter conference schedule in the Waccamaw Conference. The Wolfpack were two-and-out in the Robeson County Shootout in December, with losses at Purnell Swett and Fairmont. Whiteville reached the third round with a 69-41 win over Red Springs in the first round and a 44-39 second-round win over Seaforth.

St. Pauls won Thursday’s second-round game 66-58 over North Pitt after a 67-14 first-round win over Raleigh Charter.

Saturday’s St. Pauls-Whiteville victor will face the winner of No. 13 East Bladen at No. 5 North Lenoir in the fourth round Tuesday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.