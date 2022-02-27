St. Pauls’ Taliya Council (2) passes the ball out of the post during Saturday’s third-round playoff game against Whiteville at St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — More was on the line in Saturday’s St. Pauls girls basketball game — a third-round playoff matchup — than any previous game this season.

But once the game started, it became another St. Pauls rout – just like most of the team’s previous 26 games.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Whiteville 61-29, advancing to the fourth round of the state playoffs for the first time in over two decades.

“Us getting them in the third round, you get a familiar opponent, familiar faces, familiar people, you kind of know what they will do, because we just got out of the conference with them,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “The girls are just excited, and I told them we’re not overlooking an opponent and we prepared the same way; my big thing the last 24 hours was not getting complacent, because we’ve never been past this round before.”

“We just take one play (at a time) like it’s our last, and just dominate on both ends of the court,” Bulldogs junior guard Jakieya Thompson said.

St. Pauls’ success began from the opening tip; Tamyra Council hit a basket 10 seconds into the game and the top-seeded Bulldogs (26-1) led the rest of the way. St. Pauls led 10-2 halfway through the first quarter and 21-6 after the opening stanza. Thompson and Taliya Council each scored eight points in the period.

“Coach Moses’ motto is always look in before you go out, so we always make sure we get layups before we start hitting a ton of 3s,” Thompson said. ‘We have to see one go in before we start shooting.”

No. 8 Whiteville (19-8) was held scoreless for nearly eight minutes, from the 2:35 mark of the first quarter until a Marnasia Smith layup with 2:48 left in the first half. St. Pauls extended its lead to 30-6 before that basket and led 39-8 at halftime.

As has often been the case this season, the Bulldogs got a balanced scoring effort from multiple stars in the win. Thompson scored 23 points with 12 rebounds and six assists, Taliya Council scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Tamyra Council had 13 points with eight rebounds.

“Jakieya is definitely motivated, and she’s playing like her normal self,” Moses said. “She’s been doing that for three years now. Taliya is playing possessed the last two weeks. She looks like a senior, like ‘if I lose, it’s over,’ and you typically get that in a kid’s senior year, that sense of urgency kicked in for her and Tamyra. But Taliya’s doing everything because she’s a constant mismatch.”

St. Pauls led 48-18 at the end of the third quarter and increased its lead to as many as 37 points in the fourth.

Trinity Smith, who averaged 18.2 points per game this season for Whiteville, was held to eight points; Elayzia Dawson scored six points for the Wolfpack.

St. Pauls advances to the fourth round for the first time in Moses’ tenure. The Bulldogs will host No. 13 East Bladen on Tuesday — the fourth meeting between the Southeastern Athletic Conference foes this season — after the Eagles beat North Lenoir 71-62 Saturday.

“The goal has always been, from day one since I got the job, to win a state championship. Everytime we win a round in the playoffs it’s like you can see the light glowing at the door, you’ve just got to get to it,” Moses said. “We’re going to have to come and play, and we’re going to be very excited and ready, pumped up and charged on Tuesday — we’re looking to leave it all on the floor.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.