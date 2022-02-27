ST. PAULS — When the St. Pauls boys basketball team trailed Hertford County by 17 in the third quarter of Saturday’s third-round 2A state playoff game, chances of the game ending on a pair of season-defining plays to secure a Bulldogs victory looked slim.

But the Bulldogs came all the way back to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, then after a frantic, back-and-forth final few minutes made a key play on each end of the floor to seal a 62-60 win and advance to the fourth round.

“For the fans it was fun but for me as a coach it was nerve-racking,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. ‘I told the guys in the locker room I’m so proud of them. They fought back; we had adversity the whole game. Missed free throws, we had stuff going on, guys frustrated, we could’ve easily folded; but I told them that’s the sign of a championship team, that we could’ve easily folded but we stuck together and we were able to pull out the win.”

The fourth of five fourth-quarter lead changes came when Hertford County’s Keveon Rodgers hit a layup with 1:34 left for a 59-58 lead; St. Pauls missed two free throws with 46 seconds to go — part of a 4-for-15 fourth-quarter mark at the foul line — and Jeremiah Benthall made one of two free throws for the fifth-seeded Bears (20-7) for a 60-58 lead with 37 ticks remaining.

Fourth-seeded St. Pauls (22-5) scored on the ensuing possession on a layup-and-1 by Jeyvian Tatum with 18 seconds to go, taking a 61-60 lead.

“I thought we were going to lose; I just stayed right and kept going,” Tatum said. “I had to make that (free throw). We couldn’t make any shots or nothing, so I thought I had to make that shot.”

“We knew Jeyvian is who he is and if we’re going to go down, we’re going to go down fighting,” Thompson said. “We just tried to give him some space for a flat screen, and he was able to get to the paint. Once Jeyvian doesn’t settle he’s as good as it gets.”

Hertford County called timeout with eight seconds left; on the Bears’ final possession, Elston Powell blocked a shot attempt in the lane and Josh Henderson recovered to regain possession for the Bulldogs. St. Pauls’ Marcus Galbreath hit one of two free throws with 0.4 seconds to play before a full-court heave by the Bears fell well short.

“I wanted them to make sure they kept the ball in front of them,” Thompson said. “(Powell) almost had a steal, but it gave the guy an opportunity to be able to drive it; when that happened I said ‘oh no, we’re in trouble now.’ But hats off to our guys, they stuck with it, and we were able to get the rebound. It’s a big rebound, and we were able to get the win.”

“I just knew if we could get the stop and just get the ball in our possession I knew that was the game,” Henderson said. “That’s all we were trying to do. I saw (Powell) had blocked the ball; I got to it as quick as I could.”

The block was the second key sequence involving Powell; he also had a steal that led to a layup with 1:56 remaining that gave St. Pauls a 58-57 lead before Rodgers’ shot put the Bears back in front.

Hertford County led 29-22 at halftime after closing the first half on an 11-2 run. The Bears continued that momentum over the first 2 1/2 minutes of the third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 12-2 in the span, with a pair of back-to-back 3-point plays — one a basket-and-1, one a 3-point basket — by Benthall giving them a 41-24 lead with 5:29 left in the third.

“They scored two or three straight times and knocked the wind out of our sails a little bit, and from there it was more of ‘we’re playing catch-up now,’ looking at the scoreboard and playing catch-up,” Thompson said.

But the Bulldogs answered, with a 3 by Cameron Revels starting to turn the game back the other direction. Henderson scored 10 points and Tatum had eight over the rest of the period, leading the charge as St. Pauls cut the lead to two points before trailing 49-45 at the end of the third.

“We just stayed locked in, played the defense and got stops and turnovers and turned that into points, and got the ballgame back in our way,” Henderson said.

“We just stayed together — that’s all we could do, and that’s all we needed right there,” Tatum said.

Marcus Galbreath scored the Bulldogs’ first fourth-quarter basket before a Revels triple completed the comeback, giving St. Pauls a 50-49 lead with 5:34 to go.

Over the eight-minute period in which St. Pauls went from 17 points down to up by one, the Bears were held to three field goals.

“(Assistant coach Bill) Dockery said something in the locker room, he said that he was proud because in order for the guys to come back we had to do steals, stops and blocks,” Thompson said. “And that’s what happened — steals, stops and blocks — to get us from a 17-point game to get back.”

A Henderson putback put St. Pauls up 53-50, its largest lead of the second half, before Hertford County’s William Valentine hit a triple to tie the game at 53-53 with 4:05 to go. Baskets by Rodgers and Israel Powell gave Hertford County a 57-54 lead before Tatum hit a layup with 2:13 to go on the possession before Powell’s runout layup.

“Those guys were tough, and we knew that going in that they were going to be hard to guard off the bounce, and they were, they were as good as advertised,” Thompson said. “The ball just bounced in our direction.”

Tatum scored 24 points and Henderson had 19 for St. Pauls; Revels added eight and Galbreath had seven.

Powell led Hertford County with 22 points, Rodgers had 15 and Benthall netted 11.

St. Pauls advances to the fourth round for the first time since 2007. The Bulldogs will travel to top-seeded Farmville Central for Tuesday’s fourth-round game after the Jaguars defeated East Carteret 101-60 in the third round Saturday.

“It’s definitely big time for us,” Thompson said. “I know we’ve been to the third round a couple years back to back, and we were just fighting and clawing to get to that fourth round. I told the guys each round is going to present a new challenge in itself, so I was glad we were able to stay together and survive and advance.”

