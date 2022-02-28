PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — After a strong first two rounds at the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic, Fairmont native William McGirt faded on the weekend and finished in a tie for 66th at the South Florida event.

After opening with rounds of 68 and 70 and sitting in a tie for 12th at the tournament’s midway point, McGirt shot a 5-over 75 on Saturday and a 4-over 74 on Sunday. He had no birdies in Saturday’s round and just two in Sunday’s round.

Sepp Straka birdied three of the last five holes to win the tournament by one stroke over Shane Lowry; Straka became the PGA Tour’s first Austrian-born tournament winner.

McGirt earned four FedExCup points, and has totaled 68 points in the first 19 starts of his major medical extension after hip injuries. He needs to earn a total of 375 FedExCup points by the 29th start of the extension to maintain his Tour playing status. He is currently ranked 180th in FedExCup points for the 2021-22 Tour season.

McGirt will now turn his attention to the Puerto Rico Open; the event, played at the Grand Reserve Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The event is an alternate-field event to the Tour’s preeminent event this week, the Arnold Palmer Invitational; this means fewer points are available but the field is also far less strong than a normal Tour stop.

In three previous starts at the Puerto Rico Open, McGirt has a missed cut in 2016, a tie for 29th in 2014 and a tie for 14th in 2012. He has a 70.5 career scoring average in 10 career rounds at Grand Reserve.