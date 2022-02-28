Lady Bulldogs host East Bladen in 4th meeting; boys head to Farmville Central

ST. PAULS — As they prepare to meet for the fourth time this season in the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A state playoffs, the girls basketball teams from St. Pauls and East Bladen are unquestionably familiar with each other.

But with so much on the line — a trip to the 2A East Regional final — Bulldogs coach Mike Moses is trying to avoid complacency by taking an entirely opposite approach.

“We’ve never played East Bladen before — that’s how we’re approaching it,” Moses said. “I don’t know them, they don’t know me, we don’t know their players. We have complete Men In Blacked ourselves of East Bladen. We don’t know nothing about them. We’re approaching this game as they’re a nonconference team that we’ve never seen before. We’re not watching any old film on them from our games; we’re only watching games that they’ve played (against other teams).

“This is totally different, it’s not a conference game. I told the girls that the other night, that if the game is East Bladen, erase all memory, because we’re not going to see the same team — and they’re not going to see the same team.”

Whether the Bulldogs will admit they’ve seen the Eagles three times before or not, they’ll see them Tuesday; tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. in St. Pauls.

East Bladen (26-3), the No. 13 seed in the 2A East Regional, has won all of its games this season except the three previous meetings against top-seeded St. Pauls (26-1). The Bulldogs won 59-48 on Jan. 14, 60-41 on Feb. 4 and 59-28 on Feb. 18.

The Eagles are 132-20 since a regional final appearance in 2016, but this is their first fourth-round appearance in that span. They defeated Clinton 61-36 in the first round, East Carteret 67-58 in the second round and North Lenoir 71-62 in the third round, with the last two wins coming on the road.

“They are a really good team,” Moses said. “What may go past people is this team has been playing together for four years; they’ve been together. This is a seasoned team. Anna Grey (Heustess), (Maya) McDonald, these girls have been together all of this time, they kind of grew together. They’ve all grown together, and then you add in two really good freshmen that are going to be really good in future years in the conference, with a Hall of Fame coach like Patty Evers.”

McDonald (13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.7 steals per game) leads the Eagles in practically every statistical category.

“She’s their heart and soul; she does it all,” Moses said. “When we played them at East Bladen, she was even guarding Tamyra (Council) a couple possessions. She’s their best rebounder, she’s their best scorer, and she’s just the engine that fuels them.”

Alexus Mitchell (10.6 points, 2.7 assists, 3.5 steals per game), Maegan Burney (9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds per game) and Heustess (6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks per game) are also key contributors for the Eagles, along with freshmen Iveonna Ward (6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 steals per game) and Laila Smith (6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds per game).

St. Pauls has won six straight games in the series against East Bladen; before that streak the Eagles had won the previous 15.

With a win, St. Pauls would make its first regional appearance since 2000. The Bulldogs reached the fourth round after a 67-14 first-round win over Raleigh Charter, a 66-58 second-round triumph over North Pitt and a 59-28 third-round victory against Whiteville.

“We know it’s going to be a good game,” Moses said. “I don’t know what tricks Coach Evers has up her sleeve; last game she held it for a whole quarter. You just never know. It’s exciting. We know, you get past this game, you’re one game closer to the state championship — which is the ultimate goal for both of us.”

St. Pauls boys set for No. 1 Farmville Central

The St. Pauls boys basketball team will try to do something Tuesday night that 19 consecutive teams over four seasons have failed to do: beat Farmville Central in a playoff game.

The Bulldogs will face the top-seeded Jaguars, the three-time defending 2A state champions, in a fourth-round matchup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Definitely a tough matchup, but we’re more poised, I think we’re ready to be in an environment like that tomorrow night, compete and get out of the oven,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “Especially going through what we went through on Saturday, and going through what we went through throughout the season, I feel like the guys are in tune and I think we’re playing at the right time, and I’m looking forward to getting up there and seeing how we compete and how we play.”

Farmville Central (25-3) enters with a 14-game winning streak this season and a 123-9 overall mark in the last five seasons. The Jaguars’ last playoff loss was a fourth-round defeat by Greene Central in 2018. Before that, the previous team to beat Farmville Central in the playoffs was St. Pauls in a 70-59 outcome in a 2017 first-round matchup; Farmville Central won a second-round meeting 92-44 in 2019.

“They have history, they have tradition, and rightfully so; they’re a good program,” Thompson said. “They have what we call culture, of kids coming in and playing hard and competing, and they have the culture that they have to live up to the standard. But so do we, and I think our kids are going to come in, compete, play hard and just cherish this opportunity to play.”

The Jaguars feature three wings — junior Jah Short (20.0 points per game), senior Derrick Cox (11.7 points per game) and sophomore Alex Moye (10.3 points per game) — and two guards — junior Jayden Pitt (12.3 points per game) and freshman Mykal Williams (8.4 points per game) — as their leading scorers.

“One thing that they’re good at is they’re good at playing in chaos, meaning they’re good at playing that Helter Skelter pace,” Thompson said. “Some teams, if you’re not used to playing at that pace, it’s really kind of different for you. They play well in chaos; they speed the game up, they trap you, they run and jump out of it, so they do a lot of good things well. And they’ve got basketball players on top of it too, kids that come down and make shots. They’ve got a rare breed, they’ve got the athlete and the basketball player at the same time.”

Thompson says the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (22-5) can give themselves a chance if they limit turnovers and control the boards.

“I think the X-factor for us is taking care of the basketball, rebounding the ball,” Thompson said. “We have some guys on the team that can rebound at a very high rate, and I think if those guys continue doing what they’ve been doing, I think that will be the X-factor for us. They don’t have much size but they have speed and quickness, and that negates size, so I feel like we do have an advantage at that.”

In its first three playoff games, No. 4 St. Pauls (22-5) beat Roanoke Rapids 80-52, Wallace-Rose Hill 80-55 and Hertford County 62-60. Farmville Central defeated Fairmont 76-45 in the first round, Heide Trask 81-38 in the second round and East Carteret 101-60 in the third round.

St. Pauls is seeking its first regional appearance since 2000.

