PEMBROKE — A 10-point fourth-quarter run put The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team in position to win in Monday’s Conference Carolinas Tournament second-round game at the English E. Jones Center.

But in a back-and-forth finish, the Lions got a late basket and added a defensive play as time expired to earn an upset of the Lady Braves, 69-67, ending UNCP’s season.

“We did a great job coming back, and could’ve made some plays to make that even better and missed some opportunities,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “I told them that’s what it comes down to in these games; it’s just a play here or a play there.”

Sydney Wyatt hit a layup to give eighth-seeded Emmanuel (11-16) the lead with 1.4 seconds remaining, scoring out of a timeout to break a 67-67 tie.

“We didn’t get matched up right out of the timeout,” Haskins said. “First nobody was guarding (Wyatt), then Aniah (McManus) ran to (Wyatt) — we should do a better job than that getting matched up. Aniah getting matched on (Wyatt) was just a mismatch, and they went right to her. We were going to try to press and make them work to get it up the floor, and they exploited that mismatch.”

Fifth-seeded UNCP (19-10) called timeout to advance the ball for the final play; the ball was inbounded to Gabby Smith, whose shot attempt was blocked by Jeanetta Elder as time expired.

“With that little time left you don’t have much; that was kind of the only option,” Haskins said. “We were trying to use (Alcenia Purnell) as a decoy and back-screen Gabby over the top. Elder was there to get a deflection on the shot.”

UNCP tied the game before Wyatt’s go-ahead basket on a 3-pointer by Tiara Williams, who finished with nine points in her final collegiate game.

“As it was in the air I thought it was a bit off. I knew it was going to hit the backboard so I was trying to go get it,” Williams said. “But it went in, and I was just ready to play defense at that point and get another stop.”

Emmanuel led 57-49 with 7:29 to go before a 9-0 run gave the Braves a 58-57 lead with 3:58 remaining; Zaria Clark, who Monday was named Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, scored six points in the run, including the go-ahead basket. The lead changed hands five more times in the fourth quarter; there were 16 lead changes and eight ties over the full 40 minutes.

The Lions’ fourth-quarter points came almost exclusively at the free-throw line; after the 9:46 mark, Emmanuel had one field goal until Wyatt’s last-second shot, and was 9-for-10 at the charity stripe in the fourth. This included a 6-for-6 run in the final 1 1/2 minutes that turned a 64-61 UNCP lead into a 67-64 Lions advantage before Williams’ triple.

“I think the story of the game was we fouled too much; they shot 32 free throws, which is just crazy,” Haskins said. “We were not very good moving our feet, staying disciplined.”

The Braves led 21-16 after the first quarter, ending the period with a 6-0 run. UNCP led 28-20 after a Kelci Adams 3-pointer with 7:45 to go until halftime; the Lions closed the half with an 11-5 stretch to close to a 33-31 gap at intermission.

Emmanuel took a 54-45 lead with 34 seconds left in the third after an 11-1 run, which included five points from Wyatt. The Braves got a Purnell basket, a steal by Courtney Smith and two free throws from Adams, all in the final five seconds before the horn, to close to a 54-49 deficit going to the fourth.

While Emmanuel held Gabby Smith to six shots in her final collegiate game, Purnell matched a career high with 25 points, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.

“They were double-teaming the post, so once they went in the outside was really open and my teammates did a great job of getting me the ball, and I just shot with confidence,” Purnell said.

Clark scored 12 points with six rebounds; Courtney Smith scored eight points with three assists.

Elder led Emmanuel with 20 points and nine rebounds. Wyatt scored 18 points and Jazmin Allen scored 17 points with nine rebounds and three assists for the Lions.

After a 3-12 mark last season, the Braves’ 19 wins was the program’s most since the 1991-92 season. While Gabby Smith, Williams, Naomi Gilbert and Diamond Fedrick will not return, the rest of UNCP’s team is expected to be back, and the Braves are already excited about what could be in store next season.

“I think this season will definitely help us for next season, coming from the record that we had last year,” Purnell said. “I think we’re more connected; we came from having a bunch of new people and having a young team, but now we’re matured and we’re all together, so we know how to play together. I’m pretty confident we’re going to do good next year.”

