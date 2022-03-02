St. Pauls overcomes East Bladen, reaches regional final

St. Pauls’ Jakieya Thompson (10) follows through on a shot as East Bladen’s Maegan Burney (21) and Alexus Mitchell (10) defend during Tuesday’s fourth-round 2A state playoff game in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — The first three times the St. Pauls girls basketball team faced East Bladen, the Bulldogs won by double digits — and by an increasingly-larger margin in each instance.

The fourth game was different. Not only was more on the line — a trip to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A East Regional final — but this time, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing at halftime.

But St. Pauls provided the answer in the second half, pulling away for a 56-41 win to earn a regional berth for the first time since 2000.

“I’m at a loss for words. It’s like surreal right now,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “God gives you things when you’re ready for it. We’ve had good teams; we’ve had teams that were just as good as this team and didn’t make it this far. But through the foundation they laid and the bumps they had to take, we just got the program going. It means a lot to be able to say that we’re one of four teams left in the state (in 2A).”

Top-seeded St. Pauls (27-1) will face No. 2 Farmville Central in the regional final Saturday at a neutral site to be determined; the NCHSAA will announce the time and location Wednesday.

East Bladen (26-4), the East Regional’s No. 13 seed who was undefeated this season against every opponent other than St. Pauls, led 24-22 at halftime. Then Tamyra Council took over — the senior forward, who had been held to two first-half points, scored the Bulldogs’ first 10 points of the second half.

“Coming out for the second half, (assistant coach Jaymar Thompson) was like, ‘we just need a bucket. We need to lead by the end of this third quarter,’” Tamyra Council said. “We just ran a play, and I knew it was a mismatch down low so I just scored and kept going.”

“Our goal was to get her the ball the first seven possessions — seven possessions, I don’t want nobody shooting the ball but Tamyra, unless she passes it to you,” Moses said. “And she scored on most of those possessions, because she is a mismatch.”

That stretch turned the Bulldogs’ two-point halftime deficit into a 32-28 lead with 5:13 left in the third quarter. Now holding the momentum, St. Pauls held East Bladen to two field goals in the third; Taliya Council scored five of the Bulldogs’ next nine points, including a 3-pointer with 2:02 to go in the period, to stretch the lead to 41-32. St. Pauls led 43-35 at the end of the third.

The Eagles closed to a 45-38 margin before St. Pauls went on an 11-3 run over the final 4:31; it started with a layup by Tamyra Council, and after baskets by AuNyah Teague and Jashontae Harris, Tamyra Council hit a layup with 1:22 left for a 53-41 Bulldogs lead, all but sealing the win.

“That was the back-breaker, and it was only fitting that she seals the deal, because she carried us there,” Moses said. ‘That was magical — post move, drop step, step through and then kills it, it’s over.”

Jakieya Thompson led St. Pauls with 18 points, including 10 of the team’s 22 in the first half; she also had 10 rebounds and six assists.

“Jakieya, again, just being Jakieya. It’s normal for me now. The bigger the game, the better Jakieya will play,” Moses said. “She’s just a gamer any big game, so it doesn’t shock me.”

“(Driving to the rim) is what I do good at the most, so I just had to attack, try to draw fouls,” Thompson said. “We were down the first half, and the second half, so we just had to get going to the basket.”

Tamyra Council finished with 17 points, with 15 of them coming in the second half, and 12 rebounds; Taliya Council scored 13 points with 10 rebounds.

Maegan Burney scored 14 points to lead East Bladen and Alexus Mitchell scored 10; the Bulldogs held Maya McDonald, the Eagles’ leading scorer, to five points.

The first half included six lead changes; St. Pauls took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter after a sequence to end the period that included a layup by Taliya Council and a steal and a basket by Thompson, all in a six-second span.

St. Pauls led 18-14 with 6:40 left in the half; East Bladen outscored the Bulldogs 10-4 over the rest of the period, with eight points by Mitchell during the run, to take its 24-22 halftime lead.

‘The bag of tricks that (East Bladen coach Patty Evers) pulled out today was to release somebody (defensively), every single time,” Moses said. “It was like she didn’t even care if we scored; they were going to score right back. So we needed to get somebody back; that was the adjustment we made. We stopped crashing and we sent two back, because once we stopped that, if we could get them in front of us, we could defend the ball. But you can’t defend the ball chasing it all day, and that’s what we were doing the whole first half.”

After the frantic first four rounds of the playoffs, with four games in eight days, the Bulldogs now have three practice days to prepare for Farmville Central, which beat Roanoke Rapids 68-53 in the fourth round Tuesday. When St. Pauls takes the floor against the Jaguars Saturday, it will be the first Lady Bulldogs team to do so since before the team’s current players — and even one of its assistant coaches — were born.

“It’s very exciting,” Tamyra Council said. “We’re making history, day by day.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.