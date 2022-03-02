FARMVILLE — The St. Pauls boys basketball team already found itself in a tough spot, down by 10 at halftime against top-seeded and three-time defending state champion Farmville Central.

Things didn’t get better for the Bulldogs in the second half as the Jaguars pulled away to earn a dominant 71-52 win in the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs, advancing to the East Regional final.

Farmville Central (26-3) outscored fourth-seeded St. Pauls (22-6) 26-9 in the third quarter, turning a 33-23 halftime advantage into a 59-32 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“Down by 10, it just kind of fell apart,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We just did a poor job as far as attacking the half-court trapping. We worked on it in practice, and they were able to turn us over and get some live-ball turnovers, and they scored and stuff off of it. That was the thing for the third quarter, we just kind of struggled a little bit scoring the basketball and we couldn’t get any stops.”

St. Pauls closed the first quarter with a 13-6 stretch to pull to within a point of Farmville Central, which led 14-13 after the period. The Jaguars outscored the Bulldogs 19-10 in the second quarter to take their 10-point halftime lead.

“The second quarter they started getting some layups on us, some run-outs, and we just couldn’t do a good job as far as finishing,” Thompson said. “But credit to them, they made shots, and they made the plays to put them up. I was really proud of our guys’ fight, effort and resilience, and they fought all the way through.”

Josh Henderson scored 17 points to lead St. Pauls and Elston Powell had 13; both are seniors. Junior Cameron Revels had eight points.

Five players scored nine points or more for Farmville Central: Mykal Williams led the way with 18, Jah Short scored 16, Jayden PItt netted 12, Derrick Cox had 10 and Alex Moye added nine.

The loss ends a successful season for St. Pauls, which entered the game with an 18-game winning streak; the Bulldogs won the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles, and advanced further in the state playoffs than any previous team in Thompson’s tenure.

“I’m most definitely proud, proud of the guys for sure,” Thompson said. “They accomplished a lot that hasn’t been done at St. Pauls for a long time, not just this season but in their career. I told the seniors afterwards that they really helped continue building the foundation, building the tradition that we have here at St. Pauls. Juniors coming in next year, it’s time to work.”

Farmville Central will face No. 2 Kinston, who defeated Cummings 58-55 Tuesday, in the 2A East Regional final on Saturday at a neutral-site still to be announced.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.