LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team earned an impressive win to open its season Tuesday, toppling defending 4A state champion Hoggard 4-2.

Lumberton (1-0) scored two runs in each of the first two innings; Hoggard (0-1) scored one run in each of the first two innings. Neither team scored after the second inning.

Halona Sampson (1-0) earned the win in the circle, allowing one earned run with four strikeouts.

Tiara Stueck had two hits and two RBIs for Lumberton; Nyiah Walker had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Emma Jones, Aniya Merritt, Jalyn Herndon and Alona Hanna each had one hit for the Pirates.

Sydney Short led Hoggard with two hits; Isabelle Roberts had a hit and an RBI and Jordan Martin recorded a triple.

Macey Ciamillo (0-1) took the loss for the Vikings.

The Pirates host Ashley at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Lady Rams down Bucks

The Purnell Swett softball team earned a 10-0 road win over Hoke County in six innings in its season opener Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (1-0) scored four runs in the third, five in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Summer Bullard (1-0) held Hoke County (0-1) to one hit, with 13 strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

Chloe Locklear was 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Constance Seals had three hits with two RBIs; Josey Locklear and Bella Finelli had two hits each, with Locklear earning an RBI.

Purnell Swett hosts Triton at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fairmont baseball opens with victory

The Fairmont baseball team won 12-2 over West Columbus in its first game of the season Tuesday in six innings.

Noah Parker earned the win for the Golden Tornadoes.

The win was new head coach Kelly Chavis’ first at Fairmont.

The Golden Tornadoes host Whiteville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Rams tennis shuts out Gray’s Creek

The Purnell Swett boys tennis team earned a 9-0 win over Gray’s Creek Tuesday in the program’s first conference match in the new United-8 Conference.

Match winners for the Rams included Josh Brooks, Erik Brooks, Cale Harris, Tucker Lowry, Christian Locklear and Kaelem Epps.

The Rams host Cape Fear at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.