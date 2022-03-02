ST. PAULS — The time and location for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2A East Regional final, featuring the St. Pauls girls basketball team, was announced Wednesday.

The game, between the top-seeded Bulldogs and No. 3 Farmville Central, will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lee County High School in Sanford, the association announced.

Tickets cost $10 and are only available through GoFan, the NCHSAA’s digital-ticketing partner, the announcement said. Participating schools will receive 250 ticket codes for families and other guests to purchase tickets; the rest of the tickets will be sold to the general public beginning Wednesday afternoon.

St. Pauls reached the regional final with Tuesday’s 56-41 fourth-round win over East Bladen. Previously in the playoffs, the Bulldogs defeated Raleigh Charter 67-14 in the first round, North Pitt 66-58 in the second round and Whiteville 61-29 in the third round.

The regional appearance in the Lady Bulldogs’ first since 2000.

Farmville Central defeated Roanoke Rapids 68-53 in the fourth round Tuesday. The Jaguars beat Camden County 62-21, Southwest Onslow 86-53 and Beddingfield 83-32 in the first three rounds.

The boys 2A East Regional final, between Farmville Central and Kinston, will also be played at Lee County, following the girls game at 4 p.m.