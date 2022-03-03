LUMBERTON — Two games into the season, the Lumberton softball team is doing the little things well.

The result has been big — wins over quality programs on consecutive nights. After topping Hoggard, the defending 4A state champion, 4-2 on Tuesday, the Pirates beat visiting Ashley 5-2 Wednesday.

“The ball’s bouncing our way so far,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “We’ve played two good teams, too, to start the season; we planned it that way to play some tough teams and see what we’re made of. We’re doing the little things right, and we’re getting good pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. This time of year pitching and defense usually carries you; when our bats really start coming around we’re going to be a dangerous team.”

Lumberton (2-0) trailed 1-0 after the top of the first, but answered quickly. Aniya Merritt reached on a bunt single and stole second, then moved to third on a bunt single by Jalyn Herndon. A double steal then plated Merritt to tie the game at 1-1.

Alona Hanna reached on an error leading off the third and got to third on Tiara Stueck’s single. Hanna then scored on an Alyssa Stone groundout; Stueck, who had stolen second and reached third on the groundout, scored on a Carlee Register sacrifice fly, giving Lumberton a 3-1 lead.

“Something we didn’t do well in the scrimmages was not getting runners in from third with less than two outs,” Mackie Register said. “We did that twice tonight without getting a hit — and of course we had a couple timely hits. We did some little things right tonight, and that’s what we’ve been working hard on in practice.”

That was more than enough for Pirates pitcher Halona Sampson (2-0), who allowed one hit over six innings with five strikeouts.

“Definitely my movement (helped me do well),” Sampson said. “It’s definitely one of my biggest things that I have. When it’s on, I’m on.”

“In practice she’s hitting her spots, and in our scrimmage games and everything,” Mackie Register said. “She’s doing what I expected her too; she’s tough, and to only be a sophomore it makes me really excited.”

Lumberton survived a scare in the fifth, keeping the lead after a wild inning. Lara Grenados reached on an error to lead off the inning for Ashley (0-2), then scored by advancing three times on wild pitches by the Pirates’ Haleigh Martin. Makenna Carter and Madyson Daughtry each reached on infield singles; Carter was caught in a rundown after an error on the Daughtry hit. Daughtry took second on that error and stole third before Abby King walked. Martin induced a flyout from Emi Lee to escape the inning with a 3-2 lead.

“The wheels almost fell off, but we kept the bandaid on it and kept the bleeding minimal, and came back and answered in the next inning with some runs,” Mackie Register said.

Carlee Register reached on an error to lead off the sixth and was sacrificed to third by Emma Jones. Sampson doubled to plate Register, and scored later in the inning on an Ashley error.

“(I was) just trying to make sure we’re up, have some cushion for us, get some more runs and help out the team’s spirit,” Sampson said.

Sampson, who pitched the first four innings, returned to the circle for the last two innings and retired the Screaming Eagles in order.

Merritt and Stueck each had two hits for the Pirates, who totaled seven hits in the contest.

Hannah Douglas took the loss for Ashley, with seven hits and one earned run allowed over six innings pitched.

Ashley scored its first-inning run on a sacrifice fly by King to plate Carter, who had reached on a leadoff double.

Lumberton hosts Hoke County at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.