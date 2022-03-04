ST. PAULS — For years, St. Pauls girls basketball coach Mike Moses has understood that to win a state championship it was highly likely the Bulldogs would have to go through Farmville Central.

When they meet on the hardwood Saturday, Farmville Central will, in fact, be the team standing between the Bulldogs and the team’s first state championship appearance since 1999. St. Pauls will face the Jaguars in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A East Regional final at 2 p.m. at Lee County High School in Sanford.

“I’ve always looked at the playing field and understood that to win the state championship you would have to go through a 252 (area code) school,” Moses said. “Initially it was Farmville (Central), Kinston or North Pitt; with Farmville continuing their success every year, it was like, OK, if we get to this point we’re going to play Farmville, fourth round or regionals. So I’ve always kept an eye on them.”

While the Bulldogs are making their first regionals appearance since 2000, No. 3 Farmville Central (26-4), which has a 92-9 overall record the last four seasons, has become an annual participant in recent years. And the Jaguars have been successful on this stage, winning the regional championship in each of the last three years.

“I understand the tradition and the pride that they have there, at their school, and I’m prepared for us to go out there and battle with a really good team,” Moses said. “This is the first time in a long time where you look at it and it’s like we’re the underdogs, for the simple fact that they’ve been here before. … This is like deja vu for them.”

After those three consecutive regional titles, Farmville Central lost the state championship game in 2019 and 2021 and was named 2A co-state champions when the game was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jaguars hold a 17-3 all-time record in regionals play; this came in 11 appearances, as what the NCHSAA considers the regional round was previously more than one game.

Farmville Central beat seventh-seeded Roanoke Rapids 68-53 in the fourth round Tuesday. In the first three rounds the Jaguars beat Camden County 62-21, Southwest Onslow 86-53 and Beddingfield 83-32.

While no one on the roster or coaching staff has been to a regional for No. 1 St. Pauls (27-1), Moses feels like the Bulldogs are still as well-prepared as they can be for the big stage, citing a game played this season at the Rocky Mount Convention Center and the packed-house, playoff-like atmosphere they played in in the Robeson County Shootout championship game Dec. 18 against Purnell Swett.

“That’s why the Shootout game was great for us; even though we lost that game, we learned a lot that game. We got to play in front of a state-championship-type atmosphere on a college floor against a really, really good team,” Moses said. “Everything is done for a reason, so I know that we’ll be prepared.”

Center Amiya Joyner (17.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists 2.7 blocks per game) and guard Journee McDaniel (15.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.9 steals per game) are Farmville Central’s two biggest weapons; the pair account for about half of the Jaguars’ scoring.

“It’s going to take a lot; we’re going to have to be locked in,” Moses said. “At the end of the day we’ve just got to come and play. They have Division-I players, we have Division-I players. When you get to this point, when you get to this level of the state tournament, the talent level equals out.”

Other key players for Farmville Central include forward Kamiyah Wooten (7.4 points per game) and guards Kalyn Baker (7.0 points, 2.4 assists per game), Janisja Carmon (6.1 points per game) and Jahnyah Willioughby (5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game)

Because both teams are equally talented at this stage of the postseason, Moses said, the team that does the little things best will be the one who wins.

“That’s really what I’m emphasizing this week — not the talent, because I know we’re talented enough — but who’s going to do the small things; who’s going be the better teammate, who’s going to set the screens, who’s going to do the dirty work that’s going to allow you to get the advantage,” Moses said. “The first one to bow down is going to be the one that loses.”

Junior guard Jakieya Thompson (15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.7 steals per game) and senior forwards Taliya Council (12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 2.4 blocks per game) and Tamyra Council (11.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.3 blocks per game) have been consistently strong for the Bulldogs all year. What could make the difference, Moses said, is the play of sophomore guard Jashontae Harris (11.3 points, 3.7 steals per game) and junior forward AuNyah Teague (7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds per game).

“They’re not all going to get 20 at one time,” Moses said. “But when we have that balanced scoring at the top, and then Jashontae can easily give you 15, 17, and AuNyah Teague can get you 12 or 14 — when everybody’s clicking, we’re tough to beat.”

The Bulldogs beat East Bladen 56-41 in Tuesday’s fourth round game to reach the regional final; the Bulldogs previously beat Raleigh Charter 67-14 in the first round, North Pitt 66-58 in the second round and Whiteville 61-29 in the third round.

St. Pauls is 6-3 all-time at regionals in five previous appearances.

