ST. PAULS — They didn’t even like basketball at first. And they initially didn’t want to go to St. Pauls.

A few years later, twin sisters Taliya and Tamyra Council will take the floor together Saturday as they have in the hundreds of competitive games played together — but this time they’ll do it in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A East Regional final, one win away from a state championship berth.

“It feels normal to me,” Tamyra said. “It feels the same, having a sibling on the team, but it feels good to play in regionals with your sister.”

The lanky, six-foot forwards have been a key part of the Bulldogs’ success over the last three seasons; the team is 66-2 since the start of their sophomore season, and both have started all 68 games in that span. No. 69 will be against Farmville Central at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lee County High School in Sanford.

Having the close connection they have — identical DNA and all — has helped in that success, they said.

“When you play with siblings you have a better connection, because you know them off the court more,” Taliya said. “I feel like that helps.”

The on-court connection goes back to when they began playing competitive basketball in seventh grade at Lumberton Junior High — though they didn’t particularly like the experience.

“We did not like (basketball) at Lumberton Junior High at all — and we were not good,” Tamyra said. “I think everybody liked us because we were tall twins, but it was horrible. We’ve come a long way — a long way.”

“I disliked basketball with a passion,” Taliya said. “I did not want to play.”

It was around ninth grade, when they played at Lumberton High School and also began playing AAU basketball, when the game started to become fun, both said. Then, before their sophomore year, the twins transferred to St. Pauls — after saying at first that would never happen — at their father’s suggestion.

“I thought I would never come to St. Pauls — never, ever,” Tamyra said. “Our dad really got us going to come over here.”

“We played (St. Pauls) in the Robeson County Shootout, when I was at Lumberton my first year, and we beat them,” Taliya said. “So it was like, I beat you, I don’t want to go there. And it was a 2A (school); I was like, I don’t want to go to a 2A, and you know Lumberton’s a 4A. … I don’t regret it — it’s the best decision we ever made.”

The Councils joined a team that included returning Robeson County Player of the Year T.J. Eichelberger, entering her junior season, and fellow transfers Jakieya Thompson, who was entering her freshman season, and Iyania Evans, a senior. The Bulldogs went 27-1 that season, with an undefeated season until a third-round playoff loss.

“I was totally happy, excited, elated to get the twins,” St. Pauls coach Mike Moses said. “Those girls took the program to a different level. Before they came we had already won 20 games. … The program was on the up, but just getting those girls, that’s next level. But contrary to everyone’s belief, I did not recruit them to come here, but I accepted them coming here.”

Taliya was one of that team’s leading producers statistically, averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game; Tamyra averaged 2.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. Taliya has stayed consistent through her high school career, showing a typical gradual improvement from her sophomore to senior seasons and averaging 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for her high-school career.

Tamyra, meanwhile, showed marked improvement from her sophomore to junior season, averaging 6.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as the Bulldogs went 13-0 before COVID-19 protocols forced them out of the state playoffs. And this season she’s been a breakout star, averaging 11.8 points with 11.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per contest.

“I think just adjusting — every year was just a role I had,” Tamyra said. “This year was bigger than a previous year, so I think it was just adjusting to a different role each year.”

“She just wanted to be in the gym more, working on her post moves, up and unders, her jumpshot, where she already can shoot, and it just clicked,” Moses said.

Taliya has seen her sister play more aggressively this season as she’s had more opportunities to play in a scoring role for the Bulldogs.

“She’s more arrgh,” Taliya said, flexing as she made the growling noise. “She’s stepped up a whole lot. She waited her time, because it was Iyania (Evans) and then Shakiya (Floyd).”

Both will play basketball collegiately at North Carolina A&T, where Tamyra wants to study psychology to become a mental health therapist and Taliya wants to study biology to become a zoo veterinarian. Tamyra is the more serious one and Taliya is the more “goofy” one, they agreed.

Both said Tamyra is the more aggressive one on the court, and Moses agreed.

“They are the same but different,” Moses said. “Their personalities switch on the court. Off the court, Taliya’s to herself a little bit; she talks, she’s hilarious, but when people are around she can kind of be to herself. Tamyra is more outgoing; she’s going to talk to you, she’s going to hug you, whatever. On the court, they switch. Taliya still doesn’t talk too much, but Tamyra isn’t the nice girl she is off the court. … Tamyra gets on the court and she makes this switch and she’s evil, then when the game is over she’s Tamyra.”

Their college opportunity means Taliya and Tamyra will continue to add to the number of games they’ve played together when they suit up for the Aggies over the next four years. But first, they’re focused on winning a state championship and, together, providing the perfect end to their St. Pauls careers.

“I think we’ve proved to ourselves — not only to other people but it proves to ourselves that we have what it takes,” Tamyra said. “I know there’s a lot of people doubting us, but at the end of the day we’ve got us.”

