As the St. Pauls girls basketball team was boarding its bus Saturday morning, waiting to depart for the 2A East Regional final in Sanford, a rec-league game was going on inside the St. Pauls High School gym. One of the teams wanted to take a picture with the Lady Bulldogs, so coach Mike Moses got his team off the bus to oblige.

“When Jakieya (Thompson) and somebody came around the door, the girls’ eyes lit up like they were superheroes,” Moses said. “I told those girls today before the game started, you’re already heroes, you’re already winners.”

St. Pauls was not on the winning end of the scoreboard — not even close, unfortunately for the Bulldogs — for the hour and a half they faced Farmville Central that afternoon, and the loss ended the team’s season. But even as disappointing as the 75-36 loss must have been, it doesn’t take away from what the Bulldogs accomplished this season — and the last three.

Three straight regular-season conference championships and the tournament title this year (the first time in this three-year stretch the event wasn’t canceled). A 67-3 record over the last three seasons. And this year, the program’s first regional appearance in 22 years. And — just as important, especially in Robeson County — they’re all good kids who stay out of trouble.

No wonder the youth of St. Pauls are starstruck.

“Win, lose or draw — and we want to win — you’re already heroes, you’re already winners,” Moses said he told his team before Saturday’s game. “You’ve overcome so much adversity, just in life, period.”

Two items of very modest consolation do exist for the Bulldogs. One is that this season ended organically on the court — unlike last year, when COVID-19 protocols knocked an undefeated Bulldogs team out of the playoffs before the second round, robbing them the chance at a deep playoff run.

The other, for all but two of the Bulldogs players, is that they’ll be back next year, with a team that will likely be very competitive on the state stage once again.

The two exceptions are Tamyra and Taliya Council; the twin forwards who played their last game for St. Pauls Saturday. They will continue their basketball careers at North Carolina A&T — becoming Robeson County’s first Division-I girls basketball players since London Thompson, the sister of Bulldogs point guard Jakieya Thompson, began her college career at North Carolina Central in 2018. Their distinctive play — using their long arms to grab rebounds and steals and their athleticism to drive to the basket, and the fact there were two identically-built long, quick forwards on the floor instead of one — won’t be forgotten in Bulldog Country.

“The toughest thing is those seniors not being able to finish it out the way they wanted to,” Moses said. “They’ve lost three games since they’ve been at St. Pauls; anybody would take that record any day.”

As Saturday’s game progressed and it became clear the Bulldogs’ day would not be ending in celebration, they stayed together as one through that discouragement and maintained their composure as they played out the string. In doing so they gave their coaches, school and community just one more reason to be proud of all they’ve achieved.

“We came out here and the thing I’m proud of was we continued to fight,” Moses said. “The ball wasn’t going in, we were getting our shots blocked, and the girls continued to fight. We didn’t drop our head; we didn’t start bickering with each other, because that’s not what we do. We put our hats on and we continued to work, and that’s all we can ask.

“But at the end of the day we’re a Robeson County school in the East Regional finals, and that means a lot to the community, to the county, and we’ll just continue to get better.”

