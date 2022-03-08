WILMINGTON — The Lumberton softball team continued its undefeated start to the season with an 8-6 win Monday at Ashley.

Lumberton (4-0) got single runs in the second and third innings, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the seventh. Ashley (1-3) scored one run in the fifth and five in the sixth.

The Pirates outhit the Screaming Eagles 10-8, led by two hits each from Aniya Merritt, Emma Jones and Nyiah Walker. Jones had two doubles and three RBIs and Walker, Carlee Register, Alona Hanna and Halona Sampson each had RBIs.

Register’s RBI came on a second-inning single and Hanna’s came on a third-inning single. Sampson had a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Walker had an RBI single before another run scored on an error for a 5-0 Pirates lead. A two-RBI double by Jones made it 7-0 in the fifth; after Ashley scored its six runs over the fifth and sixth innings, Jones had another RBI on a seventh-inning double to make it 8-6.

Sampson (3-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and earned the win; she pitched the first four innings and the last 1 1/3 innings, with Kailey Martin pitching the 1 2/3 innings between.

Emerson Lee had three hits and two RBIs for Ashley; Hannah Douglas had two hits and an RBI and was the losing pitcher.

The Pirates play Tuesday at Cape Fear.