PEMBROKE — A matchup against Gray’s Creek, a regional finalist from last season, provided Purnell Swett with the opportunity to build some confidence as it entered its United-8 Conference season, opening against the Bears.

By earning a 4-2 win, the Rams gave themselves that confidence boost — and made a statement how competitive they can be this season.

“Knowing that they are a good team and they’re really solid, good pitching, they’ve got some good kids that are going to college,” Purnell Swett coach William Deese said. “I’ll take it as a confidence-builder for my girls, knowing that we belong and we can play with anybody. They showed up tonight and they did their job.”

“It was a big game for us because (Gray’s Creek) is supposed to be one of the top teams in the state,” Rams senior pitcher Summer Bullard said. “We came out with a lot of confidence, a lot of fire.”

Three first-inning runs allowed Purnell Swett (4-0, 1-0 United-8) to play from in front throughout. Nyla Mitchell led off with a triple and a Chan Locklear groundout plated Mitchell. Chloe Locklear singled and Bullard walked; Chloe Locklear scored on an Angelica Locklear RBI single and Bullard came home on Josey Locklear’s RBI double.

“One through six, they hit the ball and did the things they needed to to get some runs across,” Deese said. “I keep saying confidence-builder, but it’s a big thing for us — everything’s starting to click. And if everything’s starting to click, we’re going to be in good shape.”

Bullard earned the win for the Rams, allowing two runs in the third inning and five hits for the game with nine strikeouts.

“What really went well was my curveball; that’s what kept them off balance,” Bullard said. “I threw a lot outside, becuase in the first inning they didn’t adjust, and they didn’t adjust the whole game, so me and (catcher Chloe Locklear) just kept working the outside pitch and keeping them off balance.”

Bullard stranded two runners each in the first, third and seventh innings; in the third, this came after a two-RBI single by Emma Cobb that pulled Gray’s Creek (2-1, 0-1 United-8) to a 3-2 margin. A groundout and a strikeout ended that frame; in the seventh, when a walk and a single put the tying runs on and brought the go-ahead run to the plate, Bullard induced a game-ending groundout.

“A lot was going through my mind so I just stayed locked in and focused and focused on the batter, and just tried to get them out,” Bullard said.

“She’s a battler, we all know that,” Deese said. “She’s going to give you everything she’s got every time she pitches. And it was — I’m not going to say it’s good that they put the ball in play, but it was good for us that our defense was able to make the plays. We played a good defensive game and that helped her on the mound as well.”

Madi Bagley pitched a complete game in the loss for the Bears; the Rams had six hits against her — four in the first and two in the sixth, with none in between —including two by Josey Locklear.

Purnell Swett added a seventh-inning run when a Constance Seals single plated Josey Locklear.

The confidence boost the victory gives the Rams comes as they begin a tough stretch in their schedule; Purnell Swett hosts Hoggard Thursday and Cape Fear Friday.

“When I built my schedule, I wanted to get some good-quality teams to show where we’re at,” Deese said. “Hoggard won state last year, and that was big for them, so it’d be good for us to get a good win against them as well, and we’ve got Cape Fear Friday as well.”

“I think we’ll keep the momentum,” Bullard said. “We’ve just got to keep our heads high and stay locked in and have a lot of confidence, and keep them momentum from tonight, and I think we’ll be fine against those good teams.”

