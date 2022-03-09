FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton baseball earned a 12-1 win in its United-8 Conference opener Tuesday at Cape Fear.

Lumberton (2-1, 1-0 United-8) scored one run in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, two in the sixth and six in the seventh. Cape Fear (0-3, 0-1 United-8) scored one run in the third inning.

Garret Smith pitched a complete game with one earned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts for Lumberton.

Smith also had two hits and two RBIs at the plate. Samuel Beck, Jackson Davis, Travon Moore and Jacoby Brayboy also had two hits; Beck had four RBIs and Brayboy, Moore, Jakob Gerald, Davis and Caleb Maynor each had one.

Brayboy scored three runs; Moore, Gerald and Beck each scored two; and Jaylon Oxendine, Davis and Kendall Anderson each had one.

Lumberton hosts Jack Britt on Friday.

In other local action Tuesday, Lumberton’s softball team lost 4-2 to Cape Fear. Purnell Swett’s baseball team earned a 5-3 victory over Gray’s Creek behind a complete game from Keithyn Hunt.