PEMBROKE – The Purnell Swett softball team struck early in Thursday’s game against Hoggard, the reigning 4A state champion. But the Lady Rams couldn’t get the big hit over the last six innings, and the Vikings did so late, resulting in a 3-2 loss for Purnell Swett.

Purnell Swett (4-1) scored two runs in the first inning; the Rams then stranded two runners on base in the third and fifth innings and left seven runners on base for the game.

“We started out hot, and like I mentioned to them at the end there we’ve got to be more consistent throughout the game,” said Purnell Swett coach William Deese. “I think we got some good looks; we hit the ball hard, it was just right at them. They finally got to Chan and got some base hits and got a couple extra-base hits, and they pushed a run across, that tied it up, and then they pushed a run across to go ahead in the seventh inning. Good game; I’m not upset about anything, we’ve just got to get more consistent about swinging the bats.”

After trailing 2-0, Hoggard (1-2) got single runs in the fourth and fifth to tie the score; in the fourth, Gracie Mabrey led off with a bunt single and two errors allowed her to come around and score.

An inning later, Jordan Martin beat out a grounder for a leadoff hit and advanced on a wild pitch and a flyout; with two outs Maddie Scanlan singled and Martin scored to tie the game at 2-2.

After Rams pitcher Chan Locklear escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the sixth, Hoggard took the lead in the seventh. Sydney Short tripled to lead off the inning and scored on a Scanlan RBI groundout.

Chan Locklear was effectively wild over the first three innings, with four walks but just one hit allowed; she stranded five baserunners in those frames. She finished with two earned runs allowed on three hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

“She struggled a little bit with control, but she battled through and worked on it,” Deese said. “Not a great night conditions-wise, but she did her job.”

Hoggard’s Macey Ciamillo got the win, with one earned run and six hits allowed with two walks and three strikeouts over seven innings.

Purnell Swett’s two first-inning runs came after Nyla Mitchell led off with a double and advanced to third on a flyout; she scored when Chloe Locklear reached on an error. Chloe Locklear advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI single by Josey Locklear.

Six players had one hit each for Purnell Swett; Mabrey was the lone Viking with multiple hits.

While the Rams were on the losing end Thursday, Deese said he believes playing a close game against a program the quality of Hoggard will help Purnell Swett moving forward.

“They’re a really good ball team,” Deese said. “That’s why we put the schedule together to play against some good competition. If we can stay with the good teams and do the things we need to do, we’re going to be there at the end; we’ll be able to do what we need to and get us through conference, and then get us into the playoffs. These games like this are going to make us stronger in the future.”

Purnell Swett hosts Cape Fear Friday.

