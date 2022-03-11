Robeson’s prep soccer scene features lots of new faces

When the high school girls soccer season began last week in Robeson County, some new faces took to the pitch. All four of Robeson County’s teams can be described as varying degrees of young, and two of the teams have new head coaches leading the way.

Here is a look how each team, listed alphabetically, has started the season and what they could look like throughout the campaign:

Lumberton Pirates

Last year, Lumberton’s longtime head coach Kenny Simmons said the Pirates program was essentially starting over from scratch, rebuilding with a very young roster. Simmons stepped down, and new head coach Ethan Freeman hopes that that core, now a year older, can show some improvement this spring.

“We’ve had a rough start to begin with, but every game we’ve played so far we’ve gotten better, so I think when conference starts next week we can be in pretty good shape,” said Freeman, who has been in the program for 10 seasons as a JV boys head coach and varsity girls assistant.

The Pirates are 1-3 to start after a win over Westover a losses to South Columbus, West Brunswick and Richmond; the team was 1-11-2 in 2021. Lumberton begins United-8 Conference play Tuesday at Cape Fear.

Senior Diamond Harris, who was conference Goalkeeper of the Year last season, leads the returning core, along with two key juniors in defender/midfielder Mia Brayboy and midfielder/striker Aydan Bullard and senior defender Laci Rozier, who has been with the program four years.

“It’s everything to have girls that they already know a little bit how we play and what’s expected, and just kind of what we need them to do,” Freeman said. “Having someone like (Rozier) and those other girls is really valuable to help set the tone for us.”

Freshman midfielder Anahy Carrera and sophomore midfielder/defender Chloe Hammonds are two underclassman Freeman expects to contribute.

Purnell Swett Rams

The Purnell Swett Rams have a younger group, but with a few veterans still in place from last year’s team that went 6-6-2, coach Alaric Strickland hopes his upperclassmen can use their experience and lead the newcomers well.

“We’re very young, but I hope the older players can help the younger players adjust to the high-school game and we can gel quickly to become a good team.”

Those older players include junior midfielder/defender Raven Cummings, senior forward Anna Lowry, senior defender Jaden Jacobs and senior midfielder/forward Sydney Brooks.

“They’re the older players who have been with me a while,” Strickland said.

Sophomore defender Alexis Locklear, sophomore midfielder Wren Jacobs, freshman midfielder/forward Josie McLean and freshman forward/midfielder Ava Giles are among the younger players who will have an impact, Strickland said.

After a tie with Hoke County and a loss to Richmond to open the season, the Rams (3-1-1) have won three straight games, beating Hoke County once and Scotland twice.

“(A key to the early wins has been) just the effort that they’ve shown and the hustle,” Strickland said. “That’s the one thing that we need to come out and do every game is have strong effort and hustle to compete and be able to have positive games.”

Red Springs Red Devils

The Red Springs program was unable to field a team in 2021 due to a lack of participation. As they resume play in 2022, that pause has allowed the Red Devils to hit the reset button with new coach Andrew Hughes.

“The good part about it is we get to start fresh, we get to start building some new habits, some good habits, and we get to build a foundation for the future teams,” said Hughes, who was previously an assistant coach at Red Springs in boys soccer and football and also coached at St. Pauls. “The girls that we have are a great group to build a foundation around.”

The team is young, and very inexperienced considering last year’s situation, but Hughes is encouraged by what he’s seen so far; the team has played one game, an 8-2 loss to Scotland.

“Everyone is coming out with a lot of energy and everyone is improving every day,” Hughes said. “Every day we’re looking more and more like a well-put-together team.”

Dayanara Tellez is the team’s lone senior; she and fellow forward Jennifer Mendez are team captains. Melanie Sanchez is “a force on defense” and will provide leadership on that side, Hughes said.

“Our expectation is to have a competitive game every time out and to be better at the end of the season than we are right now,” Hughes said. “That includes pretty well being competitive in every game we play and coming out on top in the games we should win.”

St. Pauls Bulldogs

In a county full of young teams this spring, St. Pauls may have the youngest — 10 of the 20 players on the Bulldogs’ roster are freshmen.

“I’m just focusing on the foundation,” coach William Garcia said. “For the most part this team is extremely young, and it shows in the game right now early on, but it’s a good foundation.”

Garcia’s goal this season is gaining his team as much experience as possible; the Bulldogs have begun at 0-2 with two blowout losses to Whiteville and Seventy-First.

Two of the team’s best players are sisters; Sandi Garcia, a senior, and Thanya Garcia, a freshman, will play all over the field.

“They’re my key players, in the attacking half, the middle half or the defensive side,” Garcia said. “They play both sides of the ball very well.”

Senior Tamara Sanchez is a “key role player,” Garcia said, and two young players will be “pretty good, strong” defenders in Jaquelyn Castillo, a junior returner, and NeVeah Lyles, who is a first-time soccer player but a strong athlete.

“If we can at least get one win and a couple of ties or two wins, that will at least let the girls know they’re going in the right direction,” Garcia said. But if I can at least get my younger players, the future of this team, experienced enough in the game to be able to build off of this year.”

