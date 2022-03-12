ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Nick Daggett used a takedown in the first overtime period to subdue third-ranked Dawson Collins of Colorado Mesa, punch his ticket to Sunday’s semifinal round and clinch all-America honors for the third-straight season on Friday at the NCAA Division II Championships.

Daggett will face a familiar foe in Saturday’s semifinal matchup — top-ranked and top-seeded Cole Laya of West Liberty. Laya upended the UNCP senior three times last season, including a 12-2 major decision in the national championship matchup. Laya registered a win via technical fall in his opener on Friday, and then tallied a 6-1 decision over Limestone’s Kevin Radcliff in the quarterfinal round.

Sophomore Zach Shaffer was the only other UNCP wrestler to register a victory in Friday’s opening round at the NCAA Championships when he used a second-period escape and a third-period stalling point to oust fourth-ranked Jacob Robb of Mercyhurst from the heavyweight tournament. Shaffer had his run on the sport’s biggest stage ended a short time later with a tough 2-1 loss to 11th-ranked Freddie Nixon from Gannon.

Of UNCP’s 13 individual matchups on the day, nine of them came with nationally-ranked opponents. Jake Piccirilli dropped a pair of bouts to top 8-ranked opponents in the 149-pound tournament, while Bryce Walker went the distance with top-ranked Dalton Abney from Central Oklahoma before succumbing via a 4-0 decision.

Other UNCP wrestlers to lose both of their matches included Rahsaan Vereen at 165 and Jovaun Johnson at 184.