Fairmont Golf Club news

Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Ricky Harris and Larry Lynn Locklear. Darrel McIver and Richard Lowery were the second flight winners with James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry taking second place. The third flight winners were Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial with Gene Harrison and Jimmy Waddell taking second. The fourth flight winners were Johnny Hunt and Robert Deese followed by Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka.

Wilkie Lowry, Bob Antone, and Larry Lynn Locklear, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Lowry with a 70, Eddie Butler 71, Mitch Grier 71, Brian Haymore 73, Tim Moore 73, Eddie Williams 73, Patrick Meadows 75, Donald Arnette 75, Bert Thomas 75, James Barron 75, Phillip Bradford 76, Butch Lennon 76, Jeff Broadwell 76, Mark Madden 77, Chris Barfield 78 and Ricky Lewis 79.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The Pinecrest Senior Shootout was not held this week.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

