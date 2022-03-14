AUGUSTA, Ga. — After overcoming an nine-point deficit in the middle stages of the second half, then trading punches with top-seeded Augusta throughout the final minutes of the game, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s men’s basketball team was tied with the Jaguars with 36 seconds left Sunday.

The Braves appeared to have stolen the ball from Augusta’s Tyree Myers when the sound of a whistle pierced through Christenberry Fieldhouse — and the officials called a reach-in foul on Deon Berrien, his disqualifying fifth.

Myers hit two free throws, and the Jaguars hit six more over the final 25 seconds, turning the outcome to Augusta’s favor as UNCP lost 82-76 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, ending one of the most successful seasons in program history.

“Obviously I disagreed with the call with about 30 seconds to go — and obviously I would disagree with it because I’m on the other end of it,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said on the controversial play. “I think the timing of it’s very tough — two teams that have battled the entire game, and 30 seconds to go, tied ballgame, that’s just a tough position to be in. That wasn’t the reason — obviously down the stretch they were able to make some shots, make some plays.”

Myers gave Augusta (30-3) a 76-74 lead with the free throws that followed the Berrien foul; UNCP (27-4) turned the ball over on the next possession and Myers hit two more free throws, this time after the Braves were trying to foul him, for a four-point advantage.

The Braves missed a 3-point attempt and Darren Lucas-White and Myers each went 1-for-2 at the stripe — Myers’ latest chances coming after his offensive rebound on Lucas-White’s miss. UNCP’s Tyrell Kirk was fouled on the rebound of Myers’ miss, and hit both free throws to make it 80-76 with seven seconds remaining; Lucas-White hit two more free throws to go up by six, and the Braves missed one more 3-point attempt before time expired.

“I thought we battled,” Richards said. “I thought our guys fought in this tough environment, against a really good coach and a really good team. I’m really proud of how we fought. Obviously towards the end it didn’t come out in our favor, but I can’t ask for more toughness and grit down the stretch.”

Kirk hit two game-tying shots in the final 1 1/2 minutes, part of an 18-point, seven-rebound, three-steal performance in his final collegiate game. The first, a jumper with 1:28 left, tied the game at 71-71; after a traditional 3-point play by Augusta’s Tyshaun Crawford, Kirk hit a triple with 59 seconds to go to make it 74-74.

“I know (Kirk) had a turnover down the stretch, but we were going right back to him — because he’s going to make the right play, he’s going to make the right read, and that’s why he’s the all-time winningest player in school history,” Richards said.

A 12-3 lead in the middle stages of the first half gave UNCP a 25-19 lead; Augusta tied the game at 27-27 before a 10-4 stretch over the last 4:25 of the period, culminating with a Jordan Ratliffe 3 as time expired, gave the Braves a 40-34 halftime lead.

Augusta used a 9-0 run to take a 43-40 lead on a Miguel Arnold 3-pointer with 16:30 to go, and outscored the Braves 19-4 over the first 5:49 of the second half to take a 53-44 lead.

The Braves answered with a 16-5 run, with four points each from Kirk, Spencer Levi and Trenton McIntyre, to take a 60-58 lead at the 8:56 mark. Augusta countered with an 11-4 stretch, taking a 71-66 lead with 2:26 to play before a traditional 3-point play by McIntyre set up Kirk’s first game-tying basket.

Tyshaun Crawford, the Jaguars’ 7-foot-1 center, scored 21 points with 11 rebounds, going 7-for-7 at the free-throw line.

“I feel like I did an OK job (on Crawford defensively),” said Levi, the Braves senior who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. “He had some points and rebounds, but he’s a very big boy; a lot bigger than me. Compared to him I’m undersized for Division II. I knew it was going to be a high-level matchup between the two of us.”

Arnold scored 16 points for Augusta; Myers and Troy Cracknell each scored 15 points and Myers had six assists.

Ratliffe scored 12 points for UNCP; Berrien, McIntyre and Javonte Waverly each had nine points, with Berrien adding eight rebounds and three assists.

“I’m sure the fans enjoyed it; it was a great college basketball game,” Richards said. “The tug and pull, you can’t ask for more competitive, and the environment was great, the crowd was into it and I thought Pembroke traveled pretty well.

“We knew going into Augusta, in the years that we’ve won here it’s come down to who could make the gritty plays down the stretch, and I thought we made enough of them, but obviously not enough to win.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.