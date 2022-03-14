“I didn’t want it to end, I don’t like the way it ended. But it’s a cap off to a college basketball career and I’m happy that I was able to spend it, come back one more year with the COVID year, and have the type of success and kind of do what we did.”

Spencer Levi said these words after walking off a basketball court for the final time, moments after The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s second-round NCAA Tournament loss Sunday.

That outcome, in a close game that came down to the final seconds, undoubtedly hurt for the Braves — especially seniors Spencer Levi, Tyrell Kirk, Jordan Ratliffe and Deon Berrien, who had hoped to continue their careers for one more game and keep alive the chance of a regional, or even national, championship.

But their legacy continues, and will do so as long as the Braves play basketball.

“These guys have won a lot of games, they’ve hung a lot of banners, they’ve won a lot of rings, so we were going to try to put them in positions, win or lose, to make them successful,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “I told our team that, after we lost in the conference tournament championship game, that we’re going to ride these guys as far as we can.”

UNCP won this season’s Conference Carolinas regular-season title — adding to a regular-season Peach Belt crown in 2020 — and finished 27-4, the best winning percentage by any men’s basketball team in school history.

“I think you could argue that that’s the best team that’s ever played at Pembroke, regardless of NAIA or D-II, whatever conference it is — I’m very happy to be a part of it, I’m very happy to be a captain of this team,” Levi said. “I’m proud of what everybody’s done, up and down, everything from the coaching staff to our athletic trainers, to our players, even to our chancellor and athletic director and the support of our school.”

The success has been one part of a roller-coaster in this senior class’ time at UNCP. These years have also includes a pandemic over the last two years — which cost them NCAA Tournament participation in 2020 before the Braves opted out of the season six games into the 2020-21 campaign — and two coaching changes, one at the start of a season in November 2019 and the other at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. There also have been individual trials.

“To me it just means a lot to see the type of resiliency and stuff that this team has,” Levi said. “We’ve been through a lot of adversity, especially in my time at UNCP.”

Levi, the eccentric center never afraid to bang bodies with the opposition on the inside, was named both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in Conference Carolinas this season, averaging 15.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game; he played the last four years in Pembroke after his freshman season at the University of Dallas.

Kirk, a do-it-all guard, has been equal parts scorer and facilitator, with 15.6 points and 3.9 assists per game as a senior. The Whiteville native has been part of more Braves wins than any player in program history.

“Tyrell’s an unbelievable player; he’s probably the most-talented player that’s ever played at UNCP,” Richards said. “We knew in the stretch of big ballgames, the most success we’ve found is putting the ball in Tyrell’s hands, because not only can he score, but he’s also a very unselfish player and he makes plays for his teammates as well.”

Ratliffe — a sharpshooter nicknamed “Snipe” around the program — was just as clutch, knocking down key shot after key shot in his time with the Braves; he averaged 15.0 points per game this season. The Gibson native has one year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA gave players a free redshirt year during the pandemic, but has chosen to move on.

Berrien transferred to Pembroke after playing for Richards at Lander; they won a conference tournament championship in 2020. After being a star player in Greenwood, Berrien played a complementary role in both scoring and rebounding with the Braves, with 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

These four special players won’t see the court wearing the Braves’ black and gold anymore — but they know they’ve passed a torch to the young core that remains and will carry the team into the future.

“I think that’s good for people like Trent here,” Levi said, seated next to Trenton McIntyre at Sunday’s postgame press conference, “that’s going to be able to have that torch passed to him, and other young guys who are seeing this and see what type of bar has been set — probably one of the highest ones that people are going to have to do. And I have no doubt that you guys are going to do that for years to come.”

And as the likes of McIntyre, Javonte Waverly, Bradlee Haskell, Jakari Gallon, Nate Dunlop and others step into larger roles, they’ll do so appreciative for the leadership — and legacy — that’s being left behind.

“They left some big shoes to fill for sure, all the seniors,” McIntyre said. “Just taking in everything we could, all the younger guys speaking, is just something we’re going to take with us into the following years to come. We’ve got a lot of dogs. … We’ve all been playing under Spencer Levi, Tyrell Kirk, Jordan Ratliffe and Deon Berrien.”

