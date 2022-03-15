PITTSBURG, Kan. — Orlandus Gamble became the first student-athlete in the modern-era history of the UNC Pembroke men’s track & field programs to rake in all-American status in back-to-back seasons at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships with a jump of 2.08 meters in the High Jump on Saturday afternoon.

The redshirt junior picked up all-American status during the 2020-21 season for the first time with a ninth-place finish in High Jump. Gamble joined the short and distinguished list of the program’s indoor all-Americans with Javon Graham, who competed in the 60-meter Hurdles during the 2019 championships, and Joshua Chepkesir, who qualified to compete in the 3000-meter and 5000-Meter Runs during the 2019-20 seasons.

Gamble registered an NCAA provisional qualifying mark with a personal-best leap of 2.10 meters at the Roanoke Invitational Challenge in February. The all-region selection also picked up a first-place finish at the Conference Carolinas Championships with a mark of 2.04 meters.

Daggett sixth at wrestling nationals

Nick Daggett officially claimed all-America honors for the third-straight year with a sixth-place finish in the 125-pound tournament, and the UNC Pembroke wrestling team walked away from Chaifetz Arena with a 33rd-place showing on Saturday evening at the NCAA Division II Championships.

Daggett, who registered a pair of victories on Friday to advance through to the semifinal round for the second-straight year, dropped a tough bout with top-ranked and top-seeded Cole Laya from West Liberty in his opener on Saturday. The showing marked the fourth time that Daggett has climbed to the podium at the NCAA Championships, including a runner-up finish last year.

The Braves amassed 10-1/2 team points and finished among the nation’s top 35 teams for the 21st-straight season.