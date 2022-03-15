Purnell Swett guard named Robeson County Player of the Year

PEMBROKE — Last season, Kylie Chavis didn’t get to play much for the Purnell Swett girls basketball team, slowed by injury in her sophomore campaign after winning Robeson County Player of the Year as a freshman.

This year, she was back — and anyone who saw the Rams play was very aware of it.

After Chavis’ night-in, night-out excellence — especially in the Rams’ biggest games, helping lead the team to a 25-1 record — she has been named the Robeson County Player of the Year this season, for a second time.

“I worked hard this year. I didn’t reach some of my goals that I was supposed to reach, but we ended up having a pretty good season,” Chavis said. “I was proud of myself for all the things I did accomplish and the season that we did have, and I’m just going to keep on working on my individual goals.”

The 5-foot-7 point guard averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game in her junior season, notching career-high totals in every category.

“It was almost like an ‘I’m here, I’m back’ vibe to start the year off, then as the year went on it became about growing up more than anything,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “Kylie’s far from perfect, but Kylie has grown up tremendously in the past six months. She’s able to better handle feedback, she’s able to better disseminate information to the team; she has just been really solid for us this year.”

Many of Chavis’ best performances this season came in the biggest games the Rams played. She scored 80 points in three games in the Robeson County Shootout, with 30 in the final as the Rams beat St. Pauls for the title; 28 against Seventy-First; 25 against Cape Fear; and 51 in two conference-deciding games on consecutive days against South View, including 31 the first night.

“I was just able to do that just because I knew that my team needed me and I was following the role that I was given,” Chavis said. “And I’ve practiced hard.”

“Most of the teams that we’ve played have played man-to-man or have had space in gaps for her to create, be creative,” Eddings said. “It’s our schemes, our players, and then just her deciding that she’s got a lot to accomplish as a player.”

Chavis’ injury-shortened sophomore season provided motivation entering this year, which in turn helped make her physically stronger as well.

“I didn’t get to finish out last year how I wanted to finish it out, and this year I was kind of more determined on finishing it out, so I had to make myself stronger, get in the gym more, lift more, just so I could be able to play this whole season,” Chavis said.

While Chavis is the prototypical quarterback on the floor at the point-guard position, the Rams were also able to play Chavis off the ball at times this season, in turn creating more varied opportunities for her to make plays.

“I think she’s starting to understand more and more that being a big-body point guard, she has the variety when matchups come to do different things,” Eddings said. “That’s what’s been fun is just watching her explore and watching her grow and watching her see things out there.”

The Rams’ 25-win total is a school record for either boys or girls basketball, and the team earned regular-season and tournament championships in the United-8 Conference; they reached the second round of the state playoffs undefeated before losing 55-53 to Green Level, a game in which Chavis scored 24 points and led a furious comeback from 22 points down to within one.

“I am able to appreciate what we’ve accomplished now that I’ve had time to look back at,” Chavis said. “The record we had hasn’t been done in a long time, so we set a record that our children can probably come out there and break, and that’s really good.”

Chavis, who surpassed 1,000 career points in the first round of the state playoffs, has one more year with the Rams, one that she’s looking forward to as the competition dreads facing her in her fourth varsity season.

“I’m looking forward to my senior season just because it’s going to be my last year so I want to make a bigger mark than I’ve made in the past year, “Chavis said. “The thing I want to accomplish next year is I want to win a state championship, and I want to accomplish the individual goals that I didn’t accomplish this year.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.