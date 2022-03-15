One team reached the regional final. Another entered the playoffs undefeated. Two more ended playoff droughts. Some great team accomplishments took place this season in girls basketball in Robeson County.

Those were led by great individual performances by players from all five of the county’s high school teams.

Here is the best of the best — The Robesonian’s All-County team and awards.

Player of the Year

Purnell Swett junior point guard Kylie Chavis was named Robeson County Player of the Year for the second time, repeating from her freshman season in 2019-20.

In leading the Rams to a historic 25-1 season, Chavis averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game.

For more on Chavis’ season, see the related story on page 1B.

Coach of the Year

Since taking the St. Pauls job, and especially during the last three seasons, St. Pauls coach Mike Moses has dreamed of a deep playoff run. This season, the Bulldogs — now 67-3 during the last three winters — got one, making the program’s first regional appearance since 2000, earning Moses Robeson County Coach of the Year honors.

“I was put in a situation with some adversity and I’ve been blessed to have people around me that wanted to see the program do well, as far as players and coaches,” Moses said. “I do the X’s and O’s, but it takes more than X’s and O’s, everything else has to line up as well. I’ve had the players’ dedication, the parents’ dedication, my assistant coach Jaymar Thompson, who is right beside me with every single decision.”

Going 27-2 this season, St. Pauls won four playoff games to reach the 2A East Regional final before falling there to Farmville Central. Moses said this year’s playoff success was at least partially due to a change in attitude from a program that has gotten so used to winning.

“In their minds it’s just like this is the winning culture, and we didn’t celebrate enough,” Moses said. “In the playoffs, I made it an emphasis for the girls to celebrate every single win. So when we go in the locker room, we’re going to jump around … because there were times when we couldn’t win like that.”

Defensive Player of the Year

In a season that she led the St. Pauls offensive with great efficiency — averaging 17 points and 8.6 assists per game — Jakieya Thompson was just as efficient on the defensive end of the floor, and is the Robeson County Defensive Player of the Year.

Thompson, an All-County selection in 2020 and the 2021 Robeson County Player of the Year, averaged 6.7 steals per game; the volume of steals comes as the junior is terrific at jumping passing lanes — often contributing to the points and assists totals with a basket on the other end of the floor.

The well-rounded player, who is committed to play collegiately at North Carolina A&T, also averaged 6.5 rebounds — a strong number for a 5-foot-8 guard — and served as a leader on both ends of the floor, as the Bulldogs held opponents to 31.0 points per game.

Underclassman of the Year

The role of St. Pauls sophomore Jashontae Harris in the Bulldogs’ offense increased this season after her cousin T.J. Eichelberger’s graduation, and with her increase in production Harris is the Robeson County Underclassman of the Year.

Harris averaged 11.3 points per game this season, with 2.0 assists and 3.7 steals per contest as well, increasing from 8.1 points per game as a freshman. She was the Bulldogs’ primary 3-point shooter, knocking down many clutch shots throughout the Bulldogs’ run to the conference regular-season and tournament titles and the regional final.

Most Improved Player

Tamyra Council’s production for St. Pauls also saw a major increase, with gains in every category in her senior season, earning the North Carolina A&T signee Robeson County Most Improved Player honors.

Tamyra Council, whose twin sister Taliya is part of the All-County team for the third straight season, scored 11.8 points per game this season after a 6.1-point average as a junior; rebounds increased from 6.0 to 11.1, blocks from 1.8 to 3.3, steals from 0.8 to 1.7 and assists from 0.4 to 1.8.

This was due in part to an increased role after other core players graduated, but also due to Council’s hard work, and resulted in major contributions to the Bulldogs’ playoff run.

All-County Team

^*Taliya Council, Sr., F, St. Pauls — 12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds

AuNyah Teague, Jr., F, St. Pauls — 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds

*^Natalie Evington, Jr., G, Purnell Swett — 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

*Nyla Mitchell, Jr., G, Purnell Swett — 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

*^Chloe Locklear, Sr., F, Purnell Swett — 10 points, 6 rebounds

^Amyrikal Vaught, Jr., F, Fairmont — 10.0 points, 12.1 rebounds

Haley George, Sr., G, Fairmont — 6.3 points, 4.2 assists, 4.1 steals

*Carly Hammonds, Jr., G, Lumberton — 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists

*La’Kayia Hunt, Jr., G, Lumberton — 8.5 points, 3.0 assists

Monica Washington, Fr., C, Red Springs — 6.5 points, 8.3 rebounds

Honorable-mention selections include: Purnell Swett’s Josey Locklear, Fairmont’s Lakayla Chavis and Miah Smith, Lumberton’s Gabby Locklear, Sydney Jacobs and Aydan Bullard and Red Springs’ Brooke Wilkins and Amyah Farrington.

* — denotes 2021 All-County team member

^ — denotes 2020 All-County team member

The All-County Team is chosen by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.