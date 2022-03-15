PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Fairmont native William McGirt will play in this week’s Valspar Championship, the PGA Tour event in the Tampa, Florida area starting Thursday.

McGirt tees off in the opening round at 1:14 p.m. on the 10th hole, paired with Brian Gay and Richy Werenski. The trio will start the second round at 8:24 a.m. Friday on hole No. 1.

McGirt has a 71.39 career scoring average in 18 rounds in the event, played at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club. He has made the cut in just two of his seven previous starts, but finished 16th in 2018 and 29th in 2012. He missed the cut with rounds of 70 and 72 in his most recent Valspar appearance in 2021.

McGirt finished tied for 66th in his most recent PGA Tour start, the Honda Classic, the last week of February; he has made the cut in three of his last six starts. McGirt is in the 20th start of a 29-event major medical extension on the PGA Tour. He has earned 68 of the 375 FedExCup points required by the end of the extension to maintain PGA Tour playing status.

The field is highlighted by two of the top three players in the world rankings, No. 2 Collin Morikawa and No. 3 Viktor Hovland, and also includes former world No. 1s Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele. Defending champion Sam Burns is also in the field.