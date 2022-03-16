LUMBERTON – An inning had just unfolded in which only South View’s leadoff hitter had hit the ball out of the infield and Lumberton had not committed an error, but a series of events including two infield hits and a wild pitch had allowed the Tigers to score two runs.

As the Pirates returned to the dugout, coach Jeff McLamb made a charge to the team that could be heard throughout Finley Read Field.

– let’s go!” he exclaimed.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, that difference in execution remained for the rest of the night as South View earned a 5-0 win.

“At one point they had four hits and five runs, but they just got their bunts down and executed and did what they were supposed to, and we didn’t,” McLamb said. “We had a couple bunt opportunities and we didn’t get the job done, then if we would have mixed in some hits it would’ve changed the complexity of the whole game. But we just didn’t execute and they did.”

McLamb’s declaration came after the top of the fourth inning; Julio Rivera led off that frame with a double and Dallas Capps reached by beating out a bunt, advancing Rivera to third. A run scored on a Nayt Peterson-McNamara bunt, and Capps advanced to second; he took third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Jabori Lee infield hit. Pirates right-hander Garret Smith induced a double-play groundout by the next hitter, limiting the damage, but South View led 3-0.

“They did their job, they executed and put pressure on us, and we did the opposite,” McLamb said.

South View (4-1, 3-0 United-8) also scored a single run in the first and two in the fifth. The first inning run came after leadoff man Caleb Shinn walked and later scored on a wild pitch.

In the fifth, Ashton Chavis and Joshua Pitts each came around to score on a two-RBI double by Shinn.

Smith took the loss for the Pirates, allowing five runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts in his five innings pitched. Pirates reliever Jakob Gerald allowed two hits in two scoreless innings.

Offensively, Lumberton (2-2, 1-1 United-8) struggled against South View’s Nayt Peterson-McNamara, who allowed two hits and four walks in 6 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out 11. Dylan Brown relieved Peterson-McNamara with two outs in the seventh and struck out the one batter he faced to end the game.

“We didn’t swing the bat,” McLamb said. “(Peterson-McNamara) did a good job keeping us off balance, and we had some opportunities there and couldn’t get a big hit. But he pitched a heck of a ballgame.”

The Pirates’ two best run-scoring chances came in the third and the sixth. In the third, Caleb Maynor led off with a walk and Trevon Moore singled with two outs but the pair were left on base.

Lumberton left the bases loaded in the sixth. Trevon Moore singled with one out, and with two outs Sam Beck was hit by a pitch and Smith walked, but the Pirates were unable to get the big hit to get on the scoreboard.

The Pirates have not only won two and lost two in their first four games, but have scored 16 runs to the opposition’s 15.

“I just think we need to swing the bats a little better,” McLamb said. “I think our pitching is keeping us in ballgames but we’ve got to be better offensively if we want to compete for the conference championship.”

The Pirates will make up last Friday’s home rainout against Jack Britt Wednesday before traveling to Gray’s Creek Friday.

In other local baseball action Tuesday, Whiteville defeated St. Pauls 8-3; Purnell Swett scored four runs in the seventh inning to beat Jack Britt 8-5.

