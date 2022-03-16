PEMBROKE — A free basketball camp for youth will be held this weekend at Purnell Swett High School.

The camp, organized by Hines D1 Elite and Robeson County Parks and Recreation, will be held in three sessions. Ninth- through 12th-graders will receive instruction from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, fifth- and sixth-graders from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday and seventh- and eighth-graders from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

The camp will be hosted by John Hines, with special guest Stargell Love.

According to organizers, high school spots are available and the middle school camps are full.

T-shirts and medals will be awarded to participants and a meal will be provided.

For more information and to sign up, visit hinesd1elite.com.