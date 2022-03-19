PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team stranded 23 runners on base and only recorded 12 hits across two games as they dropped their Conference Carolinas opener to King on Friday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field. The Tornado used a three-run inning in game one to steal a 3-2 victory, and then secured the sweep with a 9-2 victory in the back half of the doubleheader.

The setback for Braves (11-7, 0-2 CC) marked the first time the team has been swept in their conference opener since the 2019 season. The Tornado (18-8, 0-2 CC) have now won their last three contests.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday against Lees-McRae (6-13, 0-1 CC). First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. Admission to all home UNCP softball games is free.

Game One

In the fourth inning of the opener, Samantha Allred doubled to left center field and scored a single through the right side from Mary Sells.

An inning later, King put runners on first and second with a Peyton Day walk and a single to center field from Lilly Million. Back-to-back doubles to the outfield grass from Tinsley Thompson and Carly Turner put the Tornado ahead for good, 3-1.

Madison Carriker had two hits for UNCP in game one; Lilly Million was 3-for-3 for King.

Nikole Counts (8-3) was the winning pitcher for the Tornado and Marleigh Duncan got her third save; Kinsley Sheppard (5-3) took the loss for the Braves.

Game Two

Madison Carriker and Mary Sells each drew a walk in the third inning and scored on a double to right center field from Tatum Brummitt as UNCP trailed 4-2.

In the seventh, Haylee Dye sent one over the center field fence, followed by a two-run blast from Peyton Day to put King ahead 8-2. The Tornado tacked up one more run as Marleigh Duncan scored on a fielder’s choice from Samantha Helms.

Samantha Allred led UNCP with two hits. Samantha Helms hit two homers and had four RBIs for King.

Carly Turner (3-1) earned the win and Madison Dyson (4-2) took the loss.