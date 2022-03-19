ST. PAULS — Thursday night, the St. Pauls baseball team “made a statement,” coach Matthew Hunt said, with a 6-3 win over Whiteville.

The Bulldogs backed it up Friday with a 13-3, five-inning win over West Columbus.

“Anytime a team can beat Whiteville they’re making a statement. That’s a perennial powerhouse,” Hunt said. “We made a statement last night, but we’re nowhere near where I want to be. We’ve still got some kinks to work out, we’ve got some things we’ve got to improve on to be that championship ballclub. Tonight we started off slow; we’ve got to learn to beat the game of baseball.”

St. Pauls (6-2) scored three runs in the second, four in the third and sixth in the fourth, batting around in both the third and fourth innings as the bats came to life against Ryder Haynes, the younger brother of San Diego Padres minor leaguer and former West Columbus standout Jagger Haynes, who piched into the fourth inning.

“(It was) just doing what we coach them. They kind of get out of character sometimes at the plate and I have to reel them back in,” Hunt said. “They got out of character there the first inning, not doing what we coach them to do, and I had a little talk with them and got them back where I needed them.”

The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead in the second with RBI hits by Jordan Bryant, Josh Henderon and Will Brooks. In the third, St. Pauls increased its lead to 7-1 with an RBI double from Tommy Parker, RBI singles by Bobby Lowery and Bryant and a sacrifice fly by Henderson.

An inning later, Parker scored on a wild pitch and Kemarion Baldwin on an error before a Cameron Revels RBI groundout, a two-RBI single by Brooks and an RBI single by Antonio Candelaria, making it a 13-3 game.

Henderson, Parker, Baldwin, Garner and Lowery all scored twice for the Bulldogs. Brooks, Candelaria, Parker, Lowery and Bryant each had two hits; Brooks also had three RBIs and Henderson and Bryant each had two.

“I’m taking the knob to the baseball, I’m staying inside the baseball as much as I can,” Brooks said. “I’m just trying to help my team out there, be a team player.”

West Columbus (2-4) scored a single run in the third on an Matthew Ivey RBI groundout and two more in the fourth on Evan Ward’s two-run homer.

Josh Henderson pitched four innings for St. Pauls, allowing three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

“(Henderson) is a senior; that was his first start,” Hunt said. “I thought he did well for his first start. He’s the guy that we go to when we need strikes; he did pretty well, I just hope he keeps it up.”

Jordan Bryant pitched a hitless fifth with two strikeouts for the Bulldogs.

St. Pauls begins conference play Tuesday by playing at another traditional Sandhills-area power, Midway. They’ll look to continue the momentum gained by their wins Thursday and Friday.

“It gives us a great boost and it gives us a lot of confidence,” Brooks said. “But at the same time, we’re never as bad as our first loss and we’re never as good as our first win, so we’ve just got to keep our head in there and keep playing baseball.”

