ST. PAULS — St. Pauls pitcher Yomaris Vasquez faced 15 West Columbus batters Friday night. She got all 15 out.

The sophomore pitched a five-inning perfect game as the Bulldogs beat the Vikings 19-0.

Vasquez struck out eight batters as she accomplished the rare feat.

Diana Carbonell, Lakayla Chavis, Jordan Ivey and Mia Washington each had two hits for St. Pauls (2-4). Carbonell had a triple and three RBIs, Chavis had three RBIs, Ivey scored four runs and Washington had two RBIs and two runs scored.

West Columbus is 0-6.

St. Pauls plays Tuesday at Midway.

Late run leads Gray’s Creek past Lumberton

Single runs in the sixth and seventh innings by Gray’s Creek made the difference as the Bears beat the Lumberton softball team 2-1 Friday in United-8 Conference play.

Lumberton (5-2, 1-2 United-8) scored one run in the first; Gray’s Creek (5-1, 2-1 United-8) was held off the scoreboard until the two late runs.

The Pirates’ Aniya Merritt scored in the first on an Alona Hanna sacrifice fly after reaching on a walk.

Gray’s Creek tied it in the sixth on a Jordan Knott sacrifice fly; the Bears took the lead in the seventh when Amariya Green, who reached on an error, scored on an Abby Riddle RBI single.

Halona Sampson took the loss for Lumberton; she allowed one earned run on eight hits with four strikeouts.

Madi Bagley, who came in to pitch in the fifth for Gray’s Creek, earned the win; she struck out three Pirates.

Tiara Stueck, Merritt and Sampson each had one hit for Lumberton. Kylie Aldridge was 3-for-3 for Gray’s Creek.

The Pirates host Jack Britt Monday.

Fairmont baseball tops Clinton

The Fairmont baseball team earned an 11-2 win over Clinton Friday.

Clinton (2-5, 0-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 2-1 after the first inning; Fairmont (6-1, 2-0 Southeastern) scored two in the third, three in the fourth and five in the seventh.

Malachi Gales had two hits for Fairmont and scored three runs. Noah Parker, Cam Hodge and Ridge Walters each had an RBI.

Noah Parker earned the win, pitching six innings with one earned run allowed on four hits with 14 strikeouts. Nate Jones pitched a hitless seventh with two strikeouts.

Clinton made five errors in the game; Fairmont outhit the Dark Horses 7-4.

Fairmont plays Tuesday at West Bladen.