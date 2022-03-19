Jackson records ace at Fairmont

Brooks Jackson, from Green Sea, South Carolina, made a hole-in-one on the 96-yard par-three 13th hole at Fairmont Golf Club with a 9-wood.

The ace was during a round of 75 by Jackson, who is 85 years old.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout, winning in a playoff over Larry Lynn Locklear and Ricky Harris. The winner of the second flight was Atlas Warwick and Bob Antone with Keith Cox and Ken Melvin taking second place. Al Almond and Kirk Hamilton won the third flight with Tommy Maynor and Greg Canady coming in second. The fourth flight was won by Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly followed by James Howard Locklear and Craig Lowry. David Strickland and Les Jordan were the winners of the fifth flight with Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka taking second place. Gary Johnson, Ricky Harris, Bob Slahetka and Gene Harrison were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 71, Eddie Butler 72, Tommy Davis 72, Jimmy Green 73, Eddie Williams 74, James Barron 74, Tim Moore 75, Steve Pippin 75, Brooks Jackson 75, Mike Gandley 76 and Butch Lennon 77.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be held Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

