FAIRMONT — After playing basketball for three programs in her four years of high school, Fairmont senior Haley George signed Friday to spend her next four years playing college basketball at William Peace University in Raleigh.

“When I went to visit, it just felt like it was a good atmosphere for me and I would fit in good, and I really liked the coaching staff and the girls on the team,” George said. “It’s a good distance from home; I didn’t want to be too far, I didn’t want to be too close.”

George, a 5-foot-5 point guard, played two years of high school basketball at West Bladen and one year at Freedom Christian Academy in Fayetteville before transferring to Fairmont for her senior season. She averaged 6.3 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 steals per game for the Golden Tornadoes.

“I grew a lot this year, from cutting back on my turnovers and actually starting to look to score, because I was always a pass-first type of player,” George said. “Towards the end of the season I started to score more and my defense got a lot stronger, and understanding you don’t always have to score to make a difference, just getting in the paint and kicking it out can make stuff happen.”

George’s addition helped Fairmont to a 16-10 record, a third-place finish in the Southeastern Athletic Conference and the program’s first second-round playoff berth since 2007.

“She was definitely able to get the ball to open players when they were open, but without her we probably wouldn’t have had the season we had, with Paris (Bethea) out,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “She was able to hit the open shot more times than she missed it, and she was a vocal leader.”

William Peace competes in the USA South Conference in NCAA Division III. George picked the Pacers over Eastern Mennonite University in Virginia.

George has continued working hard in the days since the Golden Tornadoes’ season ended, Thompson said, preparing for next season.

“They’re going to be getting a hard worker; they’re getting someone who’s going to be willing to work hard and go the extra mile, even when it’s not asked of her to do. Every day since basketball season ended she’s focused on her weaknesses; one of those things is strength,” Thompson said. “She definitely has a high IQ; she sees it sometimes but she can’t actually make the play because of her strength. They’re getting a hard worker, someone who understands the game, and is going to do whatever is asked of her.”