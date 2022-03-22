PEMBROKE — In a unique and exciting turn of events, the Purnell Swett softball team walked off South View Monday, and in doing so secured a no-hitter for pitcher Summer Bullard in a 4-3 win.

Despite Bullard not allowing a hit, Purnell Swett (6-2, 3-1 United-8 Conference) trailed 3-0 after four innings. The Rams scored two runs in the fifth and one each in the sixth and seventh to earn the win.

Bullard struck out 13 South View hitters and had four walks; three of the walks came in the first inning on Friday, before the game was suspended due to rain. One run had scored in the first inning before the suspension, then when play resumed two more runs scored on a fielder’s choice groundout and a passed ball, giving South View (3-4, 1-2 United-8) the 3-0 lead.

Nyla Mitchell and Chloe Locklear had RBI hits in the fifth inning to pull the Rams within a run; Mitchell also had the game-tying RBI hit in the sixth, plating Josey Locklear.

Chloe Locklear led off the seventh with a single and was bunted to second by Bullard. Chloe Locklear scored on an Angelica Locklear single to win the game.

South View hit one ball out of the infield, a flyout to center, in the game.

Chloe Locklear had three hits and Georgia Locklear and Angelica Locklear each had two hits for Purnell Swett, who had 14 total hits in the game.

Paige Ford took the loss for South View.

The Rams host Seventy-First on Tuesday.

Jack Britt baseball routs Lumberton

The Lumberton baseball team lost to Jack Britt by a 14-1 final in Monday’s home United-8 Conference contest.

Jack Britt scored two runs in the first, one in the fourth, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and seven in the seventh.

Lumberton (2-4, 1-3 United-8) scored one run in the fifth.

The Pirates were held to one hit by Jack Britt starter Donovan Whitfield, who threw 6 2/3 innings with two walks and 15 strikeouts. Jacob Connor had Lumberton’s only hit and scored the Pirates’ lone run on a passed ball.

Lumberton’s Garret Smith took the loss, allowing four runs — one earned — on four hits with eight strikeouts in his five innings.

Antonio Spatarico had three hits, three runs and three RBIs for Jack Britt (4-2, 3-1 United-8) and Cooper Edwards had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Lumberton hosts Douglas Byrd on Tuesday.