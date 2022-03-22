LUMBERTON — Lumberton softball coach Mackie Register described his team’s offense as “Jekyll and Hyde” in the dugout early in Monday’s game against Jack Britt.

It was Dr. Jekyll who was present against the Buccaneers, as the Pirates earned a 9-2 win.

“When we hit the ball we’re a dangerous team; hitting’s contagious and we got a few good hits early,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “It’s a good sign for our bats to start going, because we’ve gotten good pitching every game, and we’ve played good solid defense all year, so if we get the bats going that’s a big key. Hopefully that will get us going, put us over the hump.”

Lumberton (6-2, 2-2 United-8 Conference) scored two runs in the first, four in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Four Pirates had multiple hits, with three each for Aniya Merritt and Alona Hanna and two each for Alyssa Stone and Kaleigh Martin. Merritt, Stone and Hanna each scored two runs and Halona Sampson and Martin each had two RBIs.

“I always tell myself when I’m in the box, stay down Lonnie, watch the ball come in, smooth and easy elevate and celebrate, and then I hit it,” Hanna said.

Lumberton got on the board early, with a sacrifice fly by Sampson to plate Merritt. An RBI double by Hanna — she doubled off the top of the wall on a 3-0 pitch — scored Stone.

“I gave her a take sign on 3-0; she said she would’ve hit it out if I hadn’t given her the take sign, she said she hesitated just a second,” Register said with a chuckle. “That’s one of those deals that you’re ‘no, no,’ and then when she hits it, ‘yes.”

While the second and third were quiet, the four-run fourth started when Hanna doubled and Nyiah Walker singled; both scored on Martin’s two-RBI double. Abbie Mayers, a courtesy runner for Martin, scored on a Jalyn Herndon RBI groundout. Merritt reached on an infield hit, then scored on a Stone double, making it a 6-0 game.

“Once you start it off and you get the girls pumped up, everyone follows after,” Hanna said about her leadoff hit. “It’s very important because you want to start it off and everybody follows.”

Sampson homered to lead off the fifth, making the lead 7-0.

“I just knew I didn’t want to pop up to the shortstop again,” Sampson said. “I saw a pitch that I really liked, and said yeah, this is the one, I’ve got to hit this one good, and I threw my hands at it.”

Hanna singled, then scored on an RBI single by Kaela Ortt. An inning later Stone reached on a single and scored on an error.

Martin earned the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

“Kaleigh, the times that she’s started the game for us she’s looked really good,” Register said. “She struggled a little bit early with getting some runners on, getting behind some batters, but she kind of worked it out and kind of settled in a pitched a good game.”

Jack Britt (2-3, 1-2 United-8) scored two runs in the sixth on Brianna Sloan’s two-run homer; Cameran Davan scored a seventh-inning run on a wild pitch. Six Buccaneers had one hit each.

The Pirates play Friday at Seventy-First.

